eClerx Partners with IHFC (IIT Delhi Innovation Hub) to Collaborate in AI/ML, RPA, and Mobility Solutions  

eClerx, a global leader in business process management, automation, and analytics services and IHFC, the Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, announced the formation of a strategic partnership.

The alliance will drive joint investments to co-create innovative solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Automation (IA), and Mobility Solutions.

The joint efforts will focus on building solutions in image recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, text mining, and intelligent automation.

eClerx’s existing product stack utilizes most of these technologies, but the endeavor is to keep investing in research and development in this space and accelerate innovation of new technologies which can form the bedrock for new solution offerings to clients and industries.

Image recognition, analysis, processing, and synthesis are important, especially for e-commerce and the luxury fashion industry. This, in combination with augmented reality, has various possible game-changing implementations.

Similarly, speech recognition is an important technology for developing advanced offerings in customer service. These offerings can lead to significantly enhanced customer experiences, which can help elevate the overall satisfaction levels within an industry.

Emphasizing the need for the collaboration, IHFC Chief Executive Officer Ashutosh Dutt Sharma stressed, “IHFC is very excited to take this next step in forging a mutually beneficial partnership utilizing the upcoming technologies for creating solutions for the advancement of the industry.”

Sanjay Kukreja, Global Head of Technology at eClerx, said, “We are excited and proud to collaborate with IHFC to create innovative solutions in AI/ML, intelligent automation, mobility, and data engineering. eClerx has invested significantly in building cutting-edge applications as part of the Technology Research & Development team. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Saha and Ashutosh Sharma on a number of initiatives in the near future.”

IHFC Project Director Professor Subir Kumar Saha added, “We see this collaboration as a great opportunity for the organizations to come together, ideate, create, and execute various projects and services which will jointly both institutions”

Manish Mittal, head of the Centre of Excellence for AI, ML, Data, and Cloud practice at eClerx, added, “Apart from augmenting capabilities of our existing tools, we plan to leverage the expertise of IHFC to invest in newer applications around data engineering, blockchain, and the Metaverse to expand our portfolio of services.”

The Metaverse is an important technology for future clients looking to implement initial use cases and expand from there. Customer and employee immersive experiences are where most of the business offerings are likely to be in the near term. The Metaverse and blockchain go hand-in-hand with most of the transactions in the virtual world likely to leverage blockchain concepts. Hence, it is important to develop IPs in these areas.