Express Computer


Home  »  Artificial Intelligence (AI)  »  eClerx Partners with IHFC (IIT Delhi Innovation Hub) to Collaborate in AI/ML, RPA, and Mobility Solutions  

eClerx Partners with IHFC (IIT Delhi Innovation Hub) to Collaborate in AI/ML, RPA, and Mobility Solutions  

Artificial Intelligence (AI)News
By Express Computer
0 12

eClerx, a global leader in business process management, automation, and analytics services and IHFC, the Technology Innovation Hub of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, announced the formation of a strategic partnership.

The alliance will drive joint investments to co-create innovative solutions in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Intelligent Automation (IA), and Mobility Solutions.

The joint efforts will focus on building solutions in image recognition, speech recognition, natural language processing, text mining, and intelligent automation.

eClerx’s existing product stack utilizes most of these technologies, but the endeavor is to keep investing in research and development in this space and accelerate innovation of new technologies which can form the bedrock for new solution offerings to clients and industries.

Image recognition, analysis, processing, and synthesis are important, especially for e-commerce and the luxury fashion industry. This, in combination with augmented reality, has various possible game-changing implementations.

Similarly, speech recognition is an important technology for developing advanced offerings in customer service. These offerings can lead to significantly enhanced customer experiences, which can help elevate the overall satisfaction levels within an industry.

Emphasizing the need for the collaboration, IHFC Chief Executive Officer Ashutosh Dutt Sharma stressed, “IHFC is very excited to take this next step in forging a mutually beneficial partnership utilizing the upcoming technologies for creating solutions for the advancement of the industry.

Sanjay Kukreja, Global Head of Technology at eClerx, said, “We are excited and proud to collaborate with IHFC to create innovative solutions in AI/ML, intelligent automation, mobility, and data engineering. eClerx has invested significantly in building cutting-edge applications as part of the Technology Research & Development team. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Saha and Ashutosh Sharma on a number of initiatives in the near future.

IHFC Project Director Professor Subir Kumar Saha added, “We see this collaboration as a great opportunity for the organizations to come together, ideate, create, and execute various projects and services which will jointly both institutions”

Manish Mittal, head of the Centre of Excellence for AI, ML, Data, and Cloud practice at eClerx, added, “Apart from augmenting capabilities of our existing tools, we plan to leverage the expertise of IHFC to invest in newer applications around data engineering, blockchain, and the Metaverse to expand our portfolio of services.

The Metaverse is an important technology for future clients looking to implement initial use cases and expand from there. Customer and employee immersive experiences are where most of the business offerings are likely to be in the near term. The Metaverse and blockchain go hand-in-hand with most of the transactions in the virtual world likely to leverage blockchain concepts. Hence, it is important to develop IPs in these areas.

Advertisement

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image