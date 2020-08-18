Edelweiss Tokio Life partners with Element AI for AI transformation journey

Read Article

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has partnered with Element AI, a global developer of artificial intelligence-powered (AI) solutions and products, to develop a strategic AI roadmap for the new-age insurer and prioritise investments.

Commenting on the development, Nilesh Parmar, Chief Operating Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, said, “As an organisation, we are focused on building agility and scalability within our processes and systems. With a single-minded focus of delivering a seamless and superior customer experience, we want to empower ourselves with new-age technologies like artificial intelligence that can help us better serve our customers. We are glad to have found a like-minded partner like Element AI to assist us in this transformation journey.”

The Element AI Advisory and Enablement team will work closely with Edelweiss Tokio Life to create an actionable roadmap for strategic AI deployment for the company, which will ultimately support a detailed AI transformation plan. This work will utilize unique learnings and insights from Element AI to establish technical feasibility and identify AI use cases.

“Insurers globally are facing mounting challenges in meeting evolving customer expectations and optimizing processes efficiently,” said Luis Gonzalez – Managing Director APAC, Element AI. “As a leader in AI-driven solutions to solve these challenges, we are excited to work with Edelweiss Tokio life to design and implement a strategic roadmap to prioritize their investments into AI.”

