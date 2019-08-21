Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Huawei to launch first commercial AI chip on Friday

By Mohit Rathod
Chinese technology giant Huawei will launch its first commercial AI (artificial intelligence) chip and a new open-source AI computing framework on Friday, the company said.

The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream. It also mentioned that Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu will launch the chip and the framework, the Xinhua news agency reported.


Mohit Rathod

