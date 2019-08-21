Huawei to launch first commercial AI chip on Friday

Chinese technology giant Huawei will launch its first commercial AI (artificial intelligence) chip and a new open-source AI computing framework on Friday, the company said.

The information is included in a Tuesday invitation to Brussels-based journalists to join the launching event via livestream. It also mentioned that Huawei Rotating Chairman Eric Xu will launch the chip and the framework, the Xinhua news agency reported.

