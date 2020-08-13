IIT Roorkee joins Coursera to launch 2 AI, ML programmes

Read Article

The Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee (IIT-R) in partnership with leading online learning platform Coursera on Thursday launched two new online certificate programmes for professionals looking to build skills in data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

The six-month certificate programme in AI and ML will consist of video lectures, hands-on learning opportunities, team projects, tutorials and workshops.

The programme will also teach classical ML techniques and provide hands-on programming experience with ‘Tensorflow’ software for model building, robust ML production and powerful experimentation.

The certificate programme in data science will help professionals build skills in data science, machine learning, critical thinking, data collection, data visualization and data management.

“We are delighted to partner with Coursera to help fulfil the goal of inclusive education of the New Education Policy,” Professor Ajit K Chaturvedi, Director, IIT Roorkee, said in a statement.

IIT Roorkee will launch both these programmes on the Coursera platform in early 2021.

According to the Institute, the programme will help develop Python and SQL programming skills necessary for a career in data analytics.

With this partnership, IIT-R joins the ranks of 150 top universities- including Yale, University of Michigan, Stanford and Imperial College of London – that offer programmes on Coursera.

“This partnership makes the institution accessible to a global audience. Now anyone anywhere can take the institute’s high-quality programs to learn skills of the future,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO, Coursera.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]