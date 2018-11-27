Leveraging AI for learning

Verzeo is a sui generis startup in the education sector, that aims to deploy artificial intelligence services to the e-learning platform. “The idea for Verzeo was born from this drawback and is an attempt to bridge the gap between a student’s college education and industry expectations,” says Vungarala Subrahmanyam, Founder, Verzeo, adding that after stepping down as the Managing Director of Transtele, he started Verzeo.

Highlighting how they are trying to create a niche for themselves, and differentiate from other e-portals and education and training centres, Subrahmanyam states, “To do this we are making using of technology like artificial intelligence to run our courses. Unlike most of the traditional online trainings, we use AI and generate interest with courses like machine learning, which includes the learning of artificial intelligence technology.” Verzeo offers certified courses on AI-based learning of various technologies, which, at this date, is not being successfully delivered by any other startup of the domain.

Verzeo has the following three objectives related to artificial intelligence:

Implementing artificial intelligence in remote areas High outreach in terms of diversity of their student community Enabling and facilitating artificial intelligence in the academic space

“AI can deal with data analysis and identify the loopholes and gaps in the courses offered. If students are struggling with particular assignments and courses, AI can spot the problem and take steps to change it. For example, it can suggest additional guidance for students with respect to particular courses or topics,” he mentions, adding that AI can help out with various routines such as grading and handling documentation. In this way teachers are saved both time and effort of dealing with routine tasks that can be handled effectively by AI, and concentrate more on aspects that AI cannot handle. AI can also give students personalised suggestion and feedbacks which will help them improve their academic performance. For example: by offering some process analysis topics for their future essay.

Pointing out that Verzeo takes the initiative to promote modern industry based skill training programmes throughout the nation (rural areas included), Subrahmanyam asserts that no part of the country must be deprived of technological knowledge. Verzeo is primarily focused on student training. In collaboration with MNCS, Verzeo had started four courses (Azure Cloud Computing, Introduction to Web Development, SharePoint, and Machine Learning) and now there are more than 50 courses for students. Apart from this, Verzeo offers training and internship programmes to students across the country. Although Verzeo aims at keeping itself focused on the successful deliverance of every course it offers, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have lately grabbed attention of the masses of students as the technology gives the students ample opportunities for growth in future. Besides, our collaboration with MNCs is one of a kind.

Verzeo provides training and internships to students all over the country. Verzeo partnered with global giants Microsoft for a summer training internship programme called Microsoft Technology Associate (MTA) Training Program. “This aimed to certify students in the fundamentals of various technologies. It gave the students the opportunity to learn under Microsoft Certified Trainers and get certificates signed by Satya Nadella himself. In 2018, we secured a series A funding,” informs Subrahmanyam.

The company has high growth plans for the future. “We had started with 30 students and now we have 1000 students registering monthly on their online course and training programmes. It has been estimated by reputed Business and Data Analysts that Verzeo shall potentially have a student base of over 3,00,000 students by the end of the upcoming year. We are constantly trying to expand our reach and the number and diversity of the courses and programmes we offer. In addition to our summer internship/training programmes, we are also starting winter programmes for students- thereby not limiting the learning process to only a particular time of the year,” mentions the Founder

Interestingly, Verzeo also partners with various Tier 2 and Tier 3 educational institutions for reaching out to the students. It also works in collaboration with various industrial firms to provide the necessary and beneficial internship opportunities to its student base. “In a country of such intense competition; we are trying to provide students with the necessary skills to develop in this competitive environment. A skilled set of young professionals is what this country needs to take it forward, and we are trying to take a small step towards that change,” affirms Subrahmanyam.