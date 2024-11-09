Onix Unveils the Future of Data and AI with Two Cutting-Edge Solutions

Onix, a leading global data, cloud, and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of two next-generation IP products as an addition to its Birds product suite —Kingfisher, the Synthetic Data Generator, and Phoenix, a framework that streamlines AI-powered business intelligence. These new innovative solutions are designed to address the crucial challenges that modern businesses face with data scarcity, data privacy, compliance, and AI implementation as they navigate the landscape of futuristic technologies.

As companies increasingly invest in AI to accelerate growth, they face two major barriers: the need for high-quality, compliant data and the complexities of deploying effective AI systems. A recent IDC survey shows that “data availability and data quality” top the list of global business challenges. Onix’s new solutions, Kingfisher and Phoenix, directly address these issues and empower businesses to overcome them, offering unparalleled security, compliance, and efficiency in AI implementation, paving the way for faster decision making.

“Kingfisher and Phoenix aren’t just products—they’re transformative solutions that enable enterprises to innovate at scale with absolute confidence in data privacy and efficiency,” says Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. “Kingfisher’s synthetic data capabilities offer unmatched data privacy, while Phoenix empowers users to drive value with AI more rapidly than ever before.”

Kingfisher is a groundbreaking AI-powered product designed for today’s stringent data privacy and security demands. Kingfisher not only uses production data but goes a step further to analyze production code and identify edge cases to produce datasets that are not only statistically identical to real data but also comprehensive in covering all potential scenarios. Its advanced data-centric algorithms ensure that generated synthetic data aligns perfectly with production data characteristics, providing a risk-free environment for development, testing, and AI/ML model training without compromising privacy. This makes Kingfisher ideal for business scenarios where real data is limited or sensitive, ensuring that enterprises can tackle data scarcity and privacy ethically and securely.

Phoenix takes business intelligence to a whole new level by making it faster and simpler for teams to draw meaningful, actionable insights from data. By leveraging AI-powered automation, Phoenix enables real-time, conversational data querying, offering intuitive and explainable insights without the complexity of traditional reporting. As a flexible AI framework, Phoenix removes traditional barriers such as complexity in LLM management, training, hallucination, reporting, and fine-tuning. Its guided workflows simplify AI implementation, allowing enterprises to harness the power of AI without extensive technical expertise. Phoenix accelerates AI adoption, empowering businesses to drive innovation with precision—highlighting trends, anomalies, and opportunities effortlessly across multiple use cases.

“Kingfisher and Phoenix represent the future of data and AI innovation. They are reshaping enterprise data management for AI, addressing the core challenges of data scarcity, privacy, and security,” added Niraj Kumar, CTO of Onix. “Kingfisher solves scarcity issues while protecting sensitive information ethically. Phoenix simplifies AI deployment, enabling enterprises to harness powerful models without the usual complexities. Together, they empower businesses to innovate faster, securely, and responsibly.”