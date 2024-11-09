Express Computer

Home  »  Artificial Intelligence AI  »  Onix Unveils the Future of Data and AI with Two Cutting-Edge Solutions

Onix Unveils the Future of Data and AI with Two Cutting-Edge Solutions

Artificial Intelligence AINews
By Express Computer
0 15

Onix, a leading global data, cloud, and AI solutions provider, today announced the launch of two next-generation IP products as an addition to its Birds product suite —Kingfisher, the Synthetic Data Generator, and Phoenix, a framework that streamlines AI-powered business intelligence. These new innovative solutions are designed to address the crucial challenges that modern businesses face with data scarcity, data privacy, compliance, and AI implementation as they navigate the landscape of futuristic technologies.

As companies increasingly invest in AI to accelerate growth, they face two major barriers: the need for high-quality, compliant data and the complexities of deploying effective AI systems. A recent IDC survey shows that “data availability and data quality” top the list of global business challenges. Onix’s new solutions, Kingfisher and Phoenix, directly address these issues and empower businesses to overcome them, offering unparalleled security, compliance, and efficiency in AI implementation, paving the way for faster decision making.

“Kingfisher and Phoenix aren’t just products—they’re transformative solutions that enable enterprises to innovate at scale with absolute confidence in data privacy and efficiency,” says Sanjay Singh, CEO of Onix. “Kingfisher’s synthetic data capabilities offer unmatched data privacy, while Phoenix empowers users to drive value with AI more rapidly than ever before.”

Kingfisher is a groundbreaking AI-powered product designed for today’s stringent data privacy and security demands. Kingfisher not only uses production data but goes a step further to analyze production code and identify edge cases to produce datasets that are not only statistically identical to real data but also comprehensive in covering all potential scenarios. Its advanced data-centric algorithms ensure that generated synthetic data aligns perfectly with production data characteristics, providing a risk-free environment for development, testing, and AI/ML model training without compromising privacy. This makes Kingfisher ideal for business scenarios where real data is limited or sensitive, ensuring that enterprises can tackle data scarcity and privacy ethically and securely.

Phoenix takes business intelligence to a whole new level by making it faster and simpler for teams to draw meaningful, actionable insights from data. By leveraging AI-powered automation, Phoenix enables real-time, conversational data querying, offering intuitive and explainable insights without the complexity of traditional reporting. As a flexible AI framework, Phoenix removes traditional barriers such as complexity in LLM management, training, hallucination, reporting, and fine-tuning. Its guided workflows simplify AI implementation, allowing enterprises to harness the power of AI without extensive technical expertise. Phoenix accelerates AI adoption, empowering businesses to drive innovation with precision—highlighting trends, anomalies, and opportunities effortlessly across multiple use cases.

“Kingfisher and Phoenix represent the future of data and AI innovation. They are reshaping enterprise data management for AI, addressing the core challenges of data scarcity, privacy, and security,” added Niraj Kumar, CTO of Onix. “Kingfisher solves scarcity issues while protecting sensitive information ethically. Phoenix simplifies AI deployment, enabling enterprises to harness powerful models without the usual complexities. Together, they empower businesses to innovate faster, securely, and responsibly.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image