Five Tattva partners with senhasegura to deliver advanced privileged access management solutions across India and beyond

News
Five Tattva Cyberhub Security LLP announced a strategic partnership with senhasegura. This collaboration aims to deliver advanced, customised PAM solutions, emphasising compliance and operational excellence for clients in India and worldwide.

In today’s complex digital landscape, organisations face increasing challenges in securing privileged access to critical systems and data. The joint expertise of Five Tattva and senhasegura will enable clients to mitigate risks associated with unauthorised access, ensuring that security controls align with global compliance standards. With senhasegura’s industry-leading PAM technology and Five Tattva’s expertise in managed security, organisations across various sectors can look forward to robust, reliable, and adaptive security frameworks.

“We are thrilled to join forces with senhasegura to deliver Privileged Access Management solutions that combine our deep understanding of the security needs in India and worldwide,” said Manpreet Singh, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant of Five Tattva. “This partnership strengthens our commitment to provide cutting-edge security solutions that not only protect but also drive operational efficiency for our clients” he added.

Sabrina Miranda, Partner Marketing at senhasegura, commented, “Our collaboration with Five Tattva reinforces our commitment to expanding our footprint in India and beyond. Together, we aim to offer businesses a seamless PAM solution that upholds the highest standards of security and compliance, empowering them to navigate today’s security landscape with confidence.”

Through this partnership, Five Tattva and senhasegura will deliver end-to-end PAM solutions that empower clients to safeguard their digital assets, optimise their operations, and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements. The combined solution suite promises to meet the needs of enterprises across industries, offering them customised security frameworks tailored to their unique operational environments.

