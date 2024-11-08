CrowdStrike launches AI red team services to secure AI systems against emerging threats

CrowdStrike launched CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services, reinforcing its leadership in protecting the infrastructure, systems and models driving the AI revolution. Leveraging CrowdStrike’s word-class threat intelligence and elite-expertise in real-world adversary tactics, these specialised services proactively identify and help mitigate vulnerabilities in AI systems, including Large Language Models (LLMs), so organisations can drive secure AI innovation with confidence.

As organisations adopt AI at a rapid pace, new threats such as model tampering, data poisoning, sensitive data exposure, and more, increasingly target AI applications and their underlying data. The compromise of AI systems, including LLMs, can result in a breach of confidentiality, reduced model effectiveness and increased susceptibility to adversarial manipulation. Announced at Falcon Europe, CrowdStrike’s inaugural premier user conference in the region, CrowdStrike AI Red Team Services provide organisations with comprehensive security assessments for AI systems, including LLMs and their integrations, to identify vulnerabilities and misconfigurations that could lead to data breaches, unauthorised code execution or application manipulation. Through advanced red team exercises, penetration testing and targeted assessments, combined with Falcon platform innovations like Falcon Cloud Security AI-SPM and Falcon Data Protection, CrowdStrike remains at the forefront of AI security.

Key features of the service include:

Proactive AI defense : Identifies vulnerabilities in AI systems, in alignment to industry-standard OWASP Top 10 LLM attack techniques, before adversaries can exploit them, enhancing protection against emerging threats.

: Identifies vulnerabilities in AI systems, in alignment to industry-standard OWASP Top 10 LLM attack techniques, before adversaries can exploit them, enhancing protection against emerging threats. Real-world adversarial emulations : Deliver tailored attack scenarios specific to each AI application, ensuring systems are tested against the most relevant threats.

: Deliver tailored attack scenarios specific to each AI application, ensuring systems are tested against the most relevant threats. Comprehensive security validation: Provides actionable insights to strengthen the resilience of AI integrations in an evolving threat landscape.

“AI is revolutionising industries, while also opening new doors for cyberattacks,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer, CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike leads the way in protecting organisations as they embrace emerging technologies and drive innovation. Our new AI Red Team Services identify and help to neutralise potential attack vectors before adversaries can strike, ensuring AI systems remain secure and resilient against sophisticated attacks.”