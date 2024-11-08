Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Aurionpro solutions secures landmark contract for Chennai metro phase II automated fare collection system

Aurionpro solutions secures landmark contract for Chennai metro phase II automated fare collection system

Aurionpro Solutions has been awarded a significant contract by Chennai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (CMRL) to deliver state-of-the-art Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems for Phase II of the Chennai Metro. The project encompasses Corridor 3, spanning from Sholinganallur to Sipcot, and Corridor 5, extending from Koyambedu to Elcot Park.

Leveraging its proven expertise in transit solutions, Aurionpro will implement a robust, secured, and seamless AFC system capable to handle high passenger volumes while improving operational efficiency and traveller convenience. This is a long-term project consisting of an implementation phase, followed by extended maintenance and support services.

Under this contract, Aurionpro Solutions will lead the end-to-end delivery of station-level Automated Fare Collection (AFC) systems, encompassing design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, training, and ongoing maintenance. Strategically situated along Chennai’s vibrant IT corridor in the OMR region, this project promises to enhance commuter experiences by providing advanced, streamlined ticketing and fare management solutions for Metro passengers. By integrating innovative technology with seamless service, Aurionpro aims to support CMRL in setting a new standard of efficiency and convenience for Chennai’s Metro commuters.

Sanjay Bali – President & Global Head – Tech Innovation Group, said “We are thrilled to announce this significant win and grateful to CMRL for entrusting us with this opportunity. This project further reaffirms our commitment to “Make in India”, with automated swing gates to be manufactured at our Ghaziabad facility. It positions us as the leading end to end provider of smart mobility solutions supporting the rapid development of India’s metro infrastructure and setting new standards for excellence in urban transit systems.”

