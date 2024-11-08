Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Stellantis unveils new lab and office expansion in Bengaluru, India

Stellantis unveils new lab and office expansion in Bengaluru, India

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Stellantis announced the inauguration of its expanded lab and office facilities in Bengaluru, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in automotive technology. The expansion includes an increase in seating capacity by 50%, enabling enhanced collaboration among team members.

Led by Stellantis’ Chief Software Officer, Yves Bonnefont, the inauguration highlighted the strategic importance of the Bengaluru facility in supporting the company’s global objectives.

The new lab infrastructure is designed to support end-to-end development that integrates both hardware and software, enabling in-house design of high-performance computing systems and advanced cockpit technologies. This initiative will streamline operations by significantly reducing the number of CPUs in vehicles, enhancing overall performance.

“With this expansion, we are enhancing our capabilities in software-defined vehicles and establishing India as a key development hub for Stellantis globally,” said Yves Bonnefont. “Our lab can now develop advanced telematics, digital cockpits, ADAS, and more, enabling us to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers in both domestic and international markets.”

Stellantis is also expanding its audio engineering & acoustic capabilities with a focus on performance enhancement to elevate the overall cockpit auditory experiences. The Lab will enable audio tuning, benchmarking, active sound design, noise management, and telephony among others and is aimed at delivering superior audio quality & features, catering to diverse cabin environments.

Aligned with Stellantis’ global strategy, the Bengaluru facility will play a vital role in supporting various global brands under the Stellantis umbrella. Stellantis aims to leverage this new facility to enhance its offerings and deliver exceptional solutions to customers worldwide.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image