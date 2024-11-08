Stellantis unveils new lab and office expansion in Bengaluru, India

Stellantis announced the inauguration of its expanded lab and office facilities in Bengaluru, reinforcing the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in automotive technology. The expansion includes an increase in seating capacity by 50%, enabling enhanced collaboration among team members.

Led by Stellantis’ Chief Software Officer, Yves Bonnefont, the inauguration highlighted the strategic importance of the Bengaluru facility in supporting the company’s global objectives.

The new lab infrastructure is designed to support end-to-end development that integrates both hardware and software, enabling in-house design of high-performance computing systems and advanced cockpit technologies. This initiative will streamline operations by significantly reducing the number of CPUs in vehicles, enhancing overall performance.

“With this expansion, we are enhancing our capabilities in software-defined vehicles and establishing India as a key development hub for Stellantis globally,” said Yves Bonnefont. “Our lab can now develop advanced telematics, digital cockpits, ADAS, and more, enabling us to develop innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers in both domestic and international markets.”

Stellantis is also expanding its audio engineering & acoustic capabilities with a focus on performance enhancement to elevate the overall cockpit auditory experiences. The Lab will enable audio tuning, benchmarking, active sound design, noise management, and telephony among others and is aimed at delivering superior audio quality & features, catering to diverse cabin environments.

Aligned with Stellantis’ global strategy, the Bengaluru facility will play a vital role in supporting various global brands under the Stellantis umbrella. Stellantis aims to leverage this new facility to enhance its offerings and deliver exceptional solutions to customers worldwide.