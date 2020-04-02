Presenting Some Unexplored Stats About AI You Didn’t Know About
It’s no secret that Artificial Intelligence has the potential to change the roadmap of business forever. Here’s mentioning about the current state of AI and what lies ahead of it…
- As per IDC, Artificial Intelligence allows us to gauge about an increasingly large amount of data in real time, why is why it has come to the mainstream. It’s also noted that worldwide data would be growing 61 percent to 175 zettabytes by 2025.
- According to Gartner, around 37 percent of organisations have implemented AI in some form or the other, that has led to a 270 percent increase over the last four years.
- Gartner also says that around 80 percent of emerging technologies would be having Ai foundations.
- Forbes says that sales and marketing prioritise AI and Machine Learning (ML) much higher than any other department in an enterprise today.
- IDC says that the AI cases that would see the most investment this year are automated customer service agents, which is around $4.5 billion worldwide, sales process recommendation and automation ($2.7 billion), and automated threat intelligence and prevention systems ($2.7 billion).
- Reports say that the demand for AI talent has doubled in the last two years. Also, there is a scarcity of talent with two roles available for all AI professionals today. 60 percent of the talent is being absorbed by technology and finance service companies.
- According to Adobe, those enterprises in the AI fray, top companies said that they are more than twice as likely as their peers to be inculcating technology for marketing. Also, the analysis of data is an important AI focus for businesses, with on-site personalisation, which is the second most commonly cited use case for AI.
- Reports also suggest 63 percent prefer talking to chatbot vs.talking to a human when talking business.
- Chatbots Magazine says that around 44 percent of executives believe that Artificial Intelligence’s most important benefit is providing data, which can be used further to take decisions.
- Adobe again says that 36 percent of consumers own a smart speaker today, and 54 percent of owners feel that their speakers are quite accurate in their understanding of the spoken word. This rise is because of some AI enabling in the software that understands how a human language is spoken.
- On streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon, customers are getting quite used to the AI recommender algorithms. Netflix says that it saves around $1 billion each year and around 75 percent of what users watch come from those recommendations.
- Global Market Insights says that the wearable Artificial Intelligence would be reaching $180 billion by 2025.
- Lastly, VisionGain says that AI-powered facial recognition is forecasted to increase its annual revenue growth rate over 20 percent by 2020. This probable growth would be due to accuracy in facial recognition technology.
