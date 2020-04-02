Top 7 Tech Movies To Cut Off Boredom During The Lockdown

Read Article

Seems that this lockdown is a great time to be a tech geek, and explore your cinematic bones. Film technology is evolving at a breakneck pace, and the subject matter of films has also been targeting tech audiences in a more nuanced and fulfilling way.

In a nutshell, here are 7 best movies that are best for the modern tech enthusiasts.

TRON: Legacy

The original TRON was released in 1982, it was not only a breakthrough not only in how computers were being portrayed but also how computers and technology were used in the creation of motion picture. After almost 28 years, the technical reception for TRON: Legacy is much different. It had combined not only a technical story, but also 3D visuals a la Avatar and CGI motion-capture technology from the same company that had done the visual work in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’,

The Social Network

Often called the ‘Facebook movie’, The Social Network effectively captures the experience of hacking code. More than just a website, the film effectively manages to bring the online experience to the big screen in such a way that it accurately portrays the reality of experience. The Social Network was being honoured by the National Board of Review.

Iron Man/Iron Man 2

Quite surprisingly, some of the best comic book films are also great tech films. On the silver screen, Batman, Spiderman, and the X-men coupled with the extraterrestrial powers of Superman look magical on-screen.

Also, one of the most impressive comic books in the recent years was Iron Man and its sequeal Iron Man 2 that manages to apeal to the die-hard comic book/tech geeks, also resonating with the mainstream audiences.

Inception

Christopher Nolan’s charismatic creations like Memento to The Dark Knight to Inception, Nolan creates films that are intelligent, thought-provoking and unexpected. Inception was one of the best films of the year that had many technical elements, however, this film also solves puzzles more than gadgetry.

Additionally, the visuals, music and the overlying subject matter, make it one of the best science fiction series to come out in years.

Avatar

Avtaar is not only one of the most successful motion graphics of all time, and it is one of the most technically impressive. There has been a use of a 3D camera system pioneered by director James Cameron. In the film, Avatar has toed the line between animation and live-action in a way that was absolutelty new. In a way, Avatar has set the tone as to how technology would be used in films, going forward.

WALL-E

There is this lonely, forgotten robot who loves Hello, Dolly! And ultimately manages to find love and life. This is one of Pixar’s best films.

Throughout the film, there is almost no dialogue for the first third of the film. This makes it incredibly interesting and impressive visually. While some have been criticising its story as a morality play, the film is quite thought-provoking, especially because it heralds how technology can make things easier.

Minority Report

First released in 2002, what made Minority Report so striking difficult is that it was quite realistic and a reasonable projection of how the world would be looking in 2054. Minority Report showcases little things like how would one use tablets, with instantly charging/updating content, to touch and motion-based UI controls to stores that greet you by name and also ask about your last purchase.

The Takeaway

Now that we handpicked some tech movies for you, we sincerely hope that you have an amazing leisure experience with these tech movies. In case we missed out on some, do let us know what are you banking you in this lockdown phase?

