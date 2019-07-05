Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Union Budget 2019: Govt to double down on creating new-age skill sets

Artificial Intelligence (AI)Big Data / Analytics
By IANS
0 24

Realising the need to create skilled professionals in the new-age technologies that are fast changing the business landscape for both big and small enterprises, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government would double down on its efforts to help develop the required skill sets needed by the industries across the spectrum.

“We would ensure creating skill sets for technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, 3D printing, virtual reality and robotics,” said Sitharaman while presenting her first Union Budget.

Stressting that India is now a hub for startups, she said that the government would introduce a special TV programme to exclusively cater to the Indian startups, also helping them connect with venture capitalists (VCs).


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement