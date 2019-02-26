‘Use of AI in education will be a massive success’

Lovely Professional University (LPU) is well-known for its advanced teaching structure. LPU is exalted for its infrastructure, teaching facilities, experienced faculties and a place that yields industry-ready knowledgeable students. Technological advancement is happening expeditiously and with this developing techno-industry environment, the expectations of contemporary skills within the current era juvenescence, is growing at a massive pace. The world today requires candidates equipped with new and on-growing technical skills.

Aman Mittal, Associate Director, LPU, shares, “LPU believes in progressing with time while adapting to new methods and technologies, unlike many traditional universities. Meticulous and regular refurbishment of the syllabus, according to the global standards, help students to not only be competent within the nation, but to be able to compete globally. The teaching executed in LPU is done through the most modern pedagogies. LPU’s University Management System (UMS) is a great leap forward in the era of technologically advanced education sector. From guards stationed at the entrance of the university to transport personnel, from faculties responsible to impart and enlighten students with knowledge to wardens who take care of them, everyone has the access to this technology which brings any and every information about the university, at the click

of a button.”

Tech play

Audio and visual media is used to support lectures and make it more appealing and interesting for students. Details of the lectures, syllabus, assignments, results, attendance – everything is uploaded on the UMS, which enhances transparency in functioning of the university, while helping students eliminate the clutter and chaos further, to help them sanction more focus onto studies. LPU’s library is accessible from any part of the world and is on complete RFID system. The library module provides students the flexibility to check the availability of books online.

Elaborating further on the role of technology at LPU, Mittal informs, “Safety and security of students who are far away from their homes, goes hand-in-hand with education. At LPU, all the communication (save class-lectures) with the students is carried out by means of IT tools only. There are nearly more than 25,000 students in the university, and every student is provided with unique digital ID card and a separate registration number, through which the student logs into the university’s intranet and gain access to hostel facilities. Without the card, no one can enter the university or any hostel. Even faculty members can’t enter the hostel premises if their University ID card is not authorised to enter.”

Driving innovation

The use of AI within the field of education and training is definitely going to be a massive success, feels Mittal. He says, “With rigorous use of smartphone technologies and implementation of miraculous solutions to umpteen problems, education can be facilitated with construction of applications and software to curb the unwanted and not needed chaos. IT has been helpful in addressing several challenges that universities face during their formative years. With IT enabled processes, things may become more transparent and efficient. The process of searching the recorded history of students and processing the request can be engulfed into seconds, which, in today’s world, takes hours to process.”

Infusion of IT has done wonders in all the sectors, where it has been tried – be it banking, railways, aviation, development sector, public services – everywhere. Naturally, the education sector cannot be allowed to remain bereft of the benefits of the technology that pledges increased efficiencies and augmented productivity.

“LPU is proud to be perhaps the only university in the nation that takes less than five minutes to process such requests due to its UMS. The best part is student can do most of the processes himself/herself, thus ensuring swift information flow as well saving a lot on the manpower cost. To be perhaps the first university of India who made all its processes 100 per cent paperless, LPU is redefining the strong amalgamation of education and technology. Moreover, IT promises to extend the cover of education to a large section of society which has remained bereft of the gains of education, in a cost-effective manner. So, it won’t be a hyperbole, if it’s said that powered by IT, we can compete with the world’s best – if not today, certainly in three-five years times. India, beyond doubt, has one of the most potent student-masses in the whole world – a fact that has been corroborated by leading academicians worldwide. The need is to harness the possibilities that this mass throws, and I believe that this is where IT has a role to play,” he adds.

