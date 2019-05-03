Tech Mahindra’s Blockchain curbing spam calls in India

Tech Mahindra has announced that its blockchain solution is safeguarding over 300 million mobile subscribers from unsolicited commercial communication (UCC) or spam calls. Tech Mahindra last year designed the blockchain solution in compliance with the regulations and guidelines of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to enable telecom providers prevent unauthorised access of subscribers’ data.

Blockchain is expected to be a trillion-dollar market globally by 2030.

“With the concerted and coordinated efforts by the Indian government and the industry backed by appropriate regulation, India can continue to sustain and enhance its leadership position in Blockchain technology,” Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra said in a statement.

The company is betting big on Blockchain as part of its “TechMNxt” charter, progressively investing in next-generation technologies to cater to the customer’s evolving needs.

“Tech Mahindra also demonstrates Blockchain capabilities in diverse sectors including telecom, manufacturing, hi-tech industries and financial services,” said the company.

Tech Mahindra last month partnered Samsung SDS, the systems integration arm of South Korean giant, to enter the global blockchain market. As part of the deal, the two companies would offer “Nexledger” — a Blockchain platform developed by Samsung SDS — in the global market.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com