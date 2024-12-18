E2E Networks and Dell partner to boost AI/ML capabilities in India

E2E Networks, one of the leading hyperscaler from India with a focus on advanced cloud GPU infrastructure, is recognised for providing innovative cloud computing solutions, positioning it as a top IaaS provider in India specialising in GPU capabilities.

E2E’s recent capital infusion fuels its growth and further its position as a key player in India’s AI/ML ecosystem. This investment would enable E2E to expand its cloud infrastructure, particularly focusing on next-generation GPUs and GPU clusters, which are essential for AI and machine learning workloads. E2E recognised a significant market opportunity in GenAI solutions but faced challenges in scaling due to limitations in its existing infrastructure. To address this, they partnered with Dell Technologies, leveraging Dell’s cutting-edge hardware and scalable solutions to overcome these hurdles. Dell’s AI Factory, powered by NVIDIA GPUs, now supports E2E’s efforts to meet the growing demand for AI-driven innovation across enterprises, startups, and research institutions. This collaboration aligns with Dell’s vision of advancing AI/GenAI in India, helping businesses navigate the AI journey with future-proof infrastructure and optimised solutions.

Recognising this significant market opportunity, E2E Networks has positioned itself in the GenAI solutions space. GenAI, AI/ML workloads, and computer vision have experienced exponential growth, particularly in industries such as higher education, research, and enterprises. The opportunity to cater to these sectors was clear, but capitalising on it required infrastructure upgrades, specifically:

– Scalability: As demand for AI/ML and GenAI solutions grew, E2E needed a platform that could scale to handle increasingly complex and larger workloads.

– Network and latency improvements: E2E Networks also faced network latency issues that hampered the performance and speed of its services, affecting customer satisfaction.

– Future-proof infrastructure: To stay competitive, E2E needed to ensure that their hardware could accommodate the growth of AI/ML and GenAI workloads over time.

This created the need for a technology partnership, to design a solution that could address these challenges and position them as leaders in the AI/ML and GenAI space.

After carefully considering various options, E2E Networks partnered with Dell Technologies to create a robust, scalable infrastructure, leveraging Dell’s expertise in hardware and AI solutions. Dell provided E2E Networks with cutting-edge technology to power their GPUaaS offerings, allowing E2E to serve SMBs, higher education institutions, research organisations, and enterprises more effectively.

Why Dell?

– Security: Among other similar config platforms, Dell inhouse developed XE9680 offers more inbuilt security features such Dynamic System Lockdown, Instant secure system erase of NVMe drives, SCV secured supply chain and MFA enabled Out of Band MGMT. CTRL etc

– Reliability: Our experience makes us believe that this platform is more reliable for Cloud Service Providers to serve stringent SLAs. Small things such as placement of PCIe cards at the front matters as if these cards are placed at the rear, they start to fail more often because of the heat being exhausted from the rear.

– Performance: Current generation XE9680 enabled with 8-way H200 SXM delivers 37% to 45% more performance for specific Gen AI works because of its enhanced GPU HBM3e memory capacity and greater memory bandwidth.

To address E2E Networks’ challenges, Dell Technologies provided a suite of solutions that integrated cutting-edge hardware, optimised architecture, and expert deployment services. This collaboration enabled E2E to deliver superior GPUaaS and GenAI solutions to their customers.

Key components of the solution

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 Servers with NVIDIA H200 GPUs: Dell provided E2E Networks with PowerEdge XE9680 servers equipped with NVIDIA H200 SXM-based GPUs, each with 141 GB of memory. This expanded memory significantly enhances the capacity for AI model training and inferencing, handling large-scale GenAI workloads efficiently.

Optimised architecture for future-proofing: Dell designed a leaf-spine architecture offering 400G throughput to address E2E’s latency challenges. This architecture provides a future-proof framework for GPUaaS, allowing E2E to scale and meet growing customer demands for AI/ML and GenAI solutions.

Dell professional services : Dell’s Professional Services team worked closely with E2E to understand their specific customer outcomes and support needs. They played a crucial role in deploying GPU clusters that catered to AI/ML, computer vision, and GenAI capabilities.

Dell HPC & AI Innovation Lab POC: To validate the solution, Dell conducted a proof-of-concept (POC) in its HPC & AI Innovation Lab in Austin where the PowerEdge servers outperformed their competitors. The successful POC demonstrated Dell’s superior performance in cluster management and multi-tenancy setups, securing E2E Networks’ confidence in the collaboration.



Partnership driving business growth

The partnership between Dell Technologies and E2E Networks yielded several notable outcomes, both in terms of technical improvements and business growth.

Future-proof GPUaaS solution: E2E Networks now offers a scalable, future-proof GPUaaS solution, allowing them to meet the growing demand for GenAI among their clients, particularly in sectors like education and research. Their infrastructure is now equipped to handle AI workloads of increasing complexity and size, with optimised network latency.

Market expansion and customer gains: The enhanced infrastructure enabled E2E Networks to expand their market presence. They have successfully closed new deals and attracted clients who require advanced AI/ML and GenAI capabilities. As a result, E2E is better positioned to capitalise on India’s growing AI/ML market and help establish the country as an AI superpower.

Increased trust and confidence: Dell’s proactive engagement, early stakeholder mapping, and performance at the POC stage secured E2E Networks’ trust. The strong partnership between Dell and E2E has resulted in a shared commitment to future growth and innovation.

The impact of collaboration on future growth

The collaboration between Dell Technologies and E2E Networks showcases the potential of strategic partnerships in driving business transformation. By leveraging Dell’s advanced hardware solutions, expertise in AI infrastructure, and tailored services, E2E Networks is now better positioned to meet the growing demand for GPUaaS and GenAI solutions in India.

This case study demonstrates the value of future-proof infrastructure and early engagement in creating a scalable, high-performance solution that can drive significant business outcomes. The success of this partnership not only strengthens E2E Networks’ market position but also highlights how similar collaborations can deliver transformative results for companies looking to innovate in the AI/ML and GenAI space.

“We are thrilled to celebrate our dynamic partnership with E2E Networks, a collaboration that is not only promoting AI and GenAI capabilities in India but also accelerating the nation’s next wave of economic growth. Together, we are emerging as global AI superpowers, driving innovation and setting new benchmarks in the industry. Here’s to a future of limitless possibilities and shared success!” said Anil Sethi, VP & MD, ISG India, Dell Technologies.

As both Dell and E2E continue to push the boundaries of AI/ML capabilities, this partnership serves as a blueprint for other organisations aiming to deliver next-generation solutions and capture new market opportunities. Together, Dell Technologies and E2E Networks are paving the way for India’s emergence as a global AI/ML superpower.

Tarun Dua, Co-Founder and CEO, E2E Networks, said, “The size and scale of AI workload driven GPU Server infrastructure investments for a Cloud GPU platform like E2E Cloud dictates that we invest in an OEM partner’s solutions where there is trust on the reliability and uptime. Using Dell Servers we build zero compromise internal bandwidth matched architectures with no bottlenecks on performance leading to delivery of lower total cost of ownership for our Cloud GPU customers.”

“Our customers are able to deliver their projects faster without worrying about reliability of the underlying compute infrastructure. The expanded GPU memory in NVIDIA SXM based H200 GPUs to 141 GB HBM3e per GPU and a newer PCI bus supported by latest generation CPU models on Dell PowerEdge XE9680 enhances internal memory bandwidth and storage throughput resulting in higher performance for AI workloads including training and inferencing, handling large-scale GenAI workloads in a production grade Cloud GPU setup at E2E Cloud,” Dua added.

To download and read the full case study, please click on the following link: Dell Technologies E2E Networks GenAI Customer Story