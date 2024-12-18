AceCloud announces strategic collaboration with NetApp and Quantum to unveil a new cloud region in Noida

AceCloud (an RTDS brand) announced its strategic partnership with NetApp, the intelligent data infrastructure company; and Quantum, the pioneer in end-to-end data management solutions designed for the AI era, to unveil a new cloud region in Noida. Real Time Data Services (RTDS) Group with an employee base of 600+ across India, US, and UK has supported more than 20,000 customers, and has IT infrastructure in 10+ data centers spanning across the globe. This is RTDS’ second cloud region in the Asia Pacific and 13th worldwide.

The state-of-the-art region will offer low-latency access to advanced cloud technologies with enterprise-grade reliability, built-in security, and DR capabilities to accelerate digital transformation. It will offer affordable pricing plans for high performance cloud services. Pricing for compute for GPU will start from as low as USD 0.03/hour and object storage at USD 7/TB/month.

The Cloud region will offer specialised hardware for AI and HPC workloads, including cloud GPUs and high IOPS-based storage. All of this will be hosted in Tier IV data center, ensuring enhanced data security and uptime. These services will be available for customers worldwide starting this quarter (Q4 CY 2024) across Cloud regions in the Asia Pacific region.

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder and Managing Director, AceCloud, a brand of RTDS, “With the launch of our new cloud region in Noida, we aim to empower businesses with cost effective Cloud computing solutions with unparalleled security, availability, and scalability. In today’s fast-evolving landscape, organisations are eager to harness the power of AI and emerging technologies to gain a competitive edge. Our collaboration with NetApp and Quantum enables us to build a foundation for the same by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance performance and drive growth. With this new region, we are committed to delivering high-performance cloud services at affordable prices, ensuring that our customers have the tools they need to succeed in a multi-cloud environment.”

AceCloud will also utilise NetApp Block storage devices to offer enterprise-grade, highly reliable, secure, and affordable block storage on its platform, with extensive features such as data protection, multi-attach capabilities, and dedicated storage tailored to customer needs.

Speaking on the collaboration, Puneet Gupta, SVP & Managing Director, NetApp India/SAARC, said, “Today, as digital transformation becomes the norm for organizations across the world, cloud powered abilities, use cases, and market opportunities will revamp the way we live and work – now and in the future. This collaboration will unlock immense opportunities for customers across sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered solutions.

AceCloud will leverage Quantum ActiveScale® to offer enterprise-grade object storage that includes flexible storage tiering classes. Quantum ActiveScale is highly proficient in supporting data workflow pipelines, processing AI and HPC workloads, and serving organizations’ data requirements with high reliability, security and efficiency.

Speaking on the partnership, Nick Elvester, Vice President, Product Operations, Quantum, said, “We are excited to partner with AceCloud on providing customers and partners in this region with a solution to help them easily store their vast amounts of data and leverage it for AI, analysis and other insights with ActiveScale. Organizations will get access to the best technology, TCO, and service with ActiveScale combined with AceCloud’s deep expertise in cloud computing solutions.”

Aseem Sehgal, Country Manager, Quantum Storage – India & SAARC said, “Partnering with AceCloud to launch this new cloud region in Noida underscores our commitment to leverage our technology for solutions designed for AI era. We aim to revolutionize how data is stored and accessed. With ActiveScale and AceCloud’s advanced cloud infrastructure, customers get seamless, secure data management and storage.”

AceCloud’s new Cloud region will be powered by a team of certified experts in the cloud and storage domain. Their deep domain expertise will enable seamless management, robust security, and optimized storage solutions along with 24×7 support. Additionally, Tier IV data center will ensure robust performance for compute and memory-intensive tasks.