Home  »  News  »  Nokia partners with Ishan Netsol to transform broadband connectivity in Gujarat and Maharashtra

Nokia partners with Ishan Netsol to transform broadband connectivity in Gujarat and Maharashtra

News
By Express Computer
Partnership
Nokia announced that it has partnered with Ishan Netsol Private Limited, a leading internet service provider in India, to revolutionise broadband services in Gujarat and Maharashtra. Through this collaboration, Nokia will deploy its advanced Altiplano Software-Defined Access Network (SDAN) solution, Broadband Network Gateway (BNG), Data Center Fabric and IP/MPLS transport network solutions, empowering Ishan Netsol to deliver high-speed, reliable broadband services for its retail and enterprise customers. The upgraded network will automate routine operations like service activation and provisioning, enabling faster rollout of new services, reducing operational costs, and enhancing customer experiences.

Ishan Netsol is undertaking this network modernisation to expand its retail broadband services across key cities in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The initiative will also support the growing demand for cloud-based services and future-proof Ishan Netsol’s network to meet the increasing bandwidth needs of its customers. To further strengthen this collaboration, Nokia will also conduct training programs to empower Ishan Netsol’s team to independently deploy and maintain the new solutions.

Under the partnership, Nokia will provide a comprehensive suite of products and solutions, including the Lightspan DF-16GM Optical Line Terminals (OLTs) and dual-band Optical Network Terminals (ONTs), supported by the Altiplano Access Platform. Nokia will also upgrade Ishan Netsol’s core and transport networks with cutting-edge equipment such as 7250 IXR routers, 7750 BNG with CGNAT capabilities, Network Service Platform (NSP) and 7220 IXR Data Center Fabric platforms for data center upgrades in Mumbai and Chennai.

Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director at Ishan Netsol, said: “This marks a pivotal step in our mission to provide high-speed, reliable broadband services across regions in India. We are happy to partner with Nokia in this journey. Leveraging Nokia’s state-of-the-art technology and expertise allows us to lead the SDAN adoption and set new benchmarks for broadband connectivity in India. Our enhanced infrastructure will benefit our 256,000 subscribers, introducing gigabit broadband services for the small and medium enterprises and corporate customers. With Nokia’s advanced solutions, we are enhancing our network capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-speed internet services today and beyond.”

Jivitesh Nayal, Head of Emerging Business for Network Infrastructure at Nokia India, said: “Our partnership underscores Nokia’s commitment to driving digital transformation across India. The deployment of our advanced solutions will enable Ishan to unlock new capabilities and deliver next-generation broadband services to retail and enterprise users. We are delighted to provide our high-capacity, silicon-based 7750 BNG, 400G-ready transport routers, Data Center Fabric, and NSP to support a robust, high-uptime network. Nokia’s end-to-end SDAN solution is changing the game for how service providers operate their networks. With the cloud-optimised platform that we have delivered, they will be able to efficiently unlock new use cases and meet the evolving needs of India’s digital economy.”

