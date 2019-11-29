Alibaba Cloud’s machine learning platform now on Microsoft-owned GitHub

Alibaba Cloud has released a self-developed machine learning (ML) platform on Microsoft-owned open source software development platform GitHub. The platform called Alink offers a broad range of algorithm libraries that support both batch and stream processing, which is critical for ML tasks such as online product recommendation and intelligent customer services, the company said in a statement.

“Alink can be a valuable option for developers looking for robust big data and advanced machine learning tools. As one of the top 10 contributors to GitHub, we are committed to connecting with the open source community as early as possible in our software development cycles. Sharing Alink on GitHub underlines our such long-held commitment,” said Yangqing Jia, President and Senior Fellow of Data Platform at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

GitHub, which has entered India and starting operations, is making huge investments in the country. India reportedly has the third largest community of developers on GitHub.

“We hope to create an ecosystem where our customers and partners can exchange ideas, so that we can jointly innovate and create the best products and solutions to address the business challenges in India,” said Dr Alex Li, Alibaba Cloud General Manager for South Asia.

Alink has already been deployed in powering various businesses within the Alibaba ecosystem.

