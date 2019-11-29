VR headsets to “reduce anxiety” in cows in Russia

Express Computer
By IANS
This technological move has much to moo about. A dairy farm in Russia has arranged for virtual reality headsets for its cows to “reduce their anxiety”. A BBC report said that the VR systems were especially adapted to fit onto the cattle heads, showing a “unique summer field simulation programme”.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture and Food quoted research to claim a link between a cow’s emotional experience and milk yield. Initial tests are said to have boosted the “overall emotional mood of the herd”.

A Ministry statement said that the experiments were conducted at the RusMoloko farm in Moscow’s Ramensky district. “Examples of dairy farms in different countries show that the quantity — and sometimes quality — of milk increases markedly in a calm atmosphere,” it added.

Researchers now plan to examine the effects of the programme on a long-term basis.


IANS
