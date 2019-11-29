82% Indians believe technology enhances work environment: Survey

Smart technology has already transformed the workplace, and it is now helping to create more diverse work environments, as a new study has revealed that 82 per cent Indians believe that technology is enhancing work environment and providing access to better jobs and opportunities. A new study conducted by Lenovo, surveyed over 15,000 individuals from around the globe including the US, Mexico, Brazil, China, India, Japan, UK, Germany, France and Italy, and found that employees share many positive opinions around the world regarding technology and its role in the workplace, such as its ability to improve job opportunities and job quality.

“Millennials and Gen-Z comprise 60 per cent of the workforce and expect their employers to provide them seamless access to cutting-edge technology. At Lenovo, our vision is to provide smarter technology for all. Lenovo is well positioned to meet the demands of the new-age workforce and enable ‘smarter workplaces,” said Rahul Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India.

The study revealed that 73 per cent respondents in India believe tech helps people like them get good jobs and enhance careers. Worldwide, 56 per cent strongly believe tech is making it easier to advance to the next career level: this rang most true among workers in India (85 per cent ), Mexico (74 per cent) and Brazil (72 per cent), the study said.

The survey also showed that 83 per cent of employees from India are happy for artificial intelligence (AI) to take over the ‘boring’ parts of their jobs, as compared to 52 per cent respondents globally. This includes tasks such as paperwork, timesheets and invoices, cleaning and organising and notetaking.

