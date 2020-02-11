Avaya’s new offering, Avaya Spaces provides new capabilities for cloud-based collaboration

Read Article

Avaya has recently unveiled Avaya Spaces which is loaded with new capabilities that embrace a multi-experience approach by centralising voice, video, messaging, chat and task management in one place to enhance productivity. Avaya Spaces is a cost-effective cloud meeting and team collaboration app that effortlessly integrates voice, video, tasks, sharing and more into one app that can be accessed from any endpoint device.

The company says that Avaya Spaces is easy-to-use, integrating web meetings and team collaboration and it allows users to create cloud work spaces where they can message, meet, share content and manage tasks from a browser or mobile device, and provides a simple, secure and effective way to get work done in the cloud.

Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, Avaya India & SAARC said, “Spaces is the much required steppingstone into the evolution of the Digital Experience Economy. It would bring in the required ‘Always Connected Experience’ into all our transactions presented through Rich Media. In my personal opinion, Spaces from Avaya with the features that it has; makes it the true Multiple-Experience enabler.”

If analysts are to be believed, the user experience for digital workers will undergo a significant shift, adapting new ways to interact, perceive and communicate, moving to a model that connects people with more nuanced information as well as each other, regardless of location, device or communication platform.

“The expectations of employees and customers and how they want to engage is driving the shift towards a blended communications model of interactions across a variety of channels, devices and touchpoints, requiring solutions that provide an effortless way to enjoy a uniform experience,” said Karen Hardy, VP Product Marketing, Avaya, adding, “With the new capabilities of Avaya Spaces, we are facilitating this through an easy-to-use app that helps foster enhanced collaboration and communication. Avaya Spaces underscores the company’s commitment to delivering a multi-experience environment that is blending unified communications, contact center and collaborations capabilities to empower teams and improve customer engagement.”

Avaya Spaces enables users to create a workspace or digital work hub where they can collaborate via messaging, meetings and share content. It offers a converged environment of meetings and team collaboration for a simple, economical, and secure way to communicate and work through a multitude of channels. Enhancements to Avaya Spaces include:

Available now in over 60 countries, Avaya Spaces provides cloud communications features to collaborate more quickly and effectively in today’s work environment

Persistent cloud spaces for messaging and meetings, file sharing, and task management

Economical HD video meetings for up to 500 participants with recording and content sharing

Connectivity with Avaya IX Collaboration Unit CU360 huddle and SIP-based video room systems

Browser and mobile app access along with Google,Slack, Microsoft Office 365, Outlook, and Teams integrations

Administration of users through Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office for seamless management.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]