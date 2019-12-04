Enterprises tired of old cloud in big data era: AWS CEO Andy Jassy

With people moving away from old-guard databases and cloud solutions that have turned into a headache for several enterprises in the big data era, Amazon Web Services (AWS), with its over 175 next-gen services, is set to help them migrate seamlessly and stay secure on the cloud, its CEO Andy Jassy has stressed.

AWS offers a broad set of global cloud-based products, including compute, storage, databases, analytics, networking, mobile, developer tools, management tools, Internet of Things (IoT), security and enterprise applications.

“People are sick and tired of old-guard cloud models. Data is coming big way towards us. People are using data more than ever before — via streaming, mobile, connected and IoT devices, etc. For me, great companies keep innovating on customers” behalf as data becomes centre-stage,” Jassy told a packed house with over 60,000 attendees at the AWS re:Invent conference.

Currently, 7,000 government agencies, 10,000 academic institutions and 25,000 nonprofits are using various AWS services worldwide.

“The question on top of the minds of most companies is: how should we think about digital transformation? How can we reinvent our business or customer experiences which are sustainable over a long period of time. This transformation is the number one question and we are here to give you the right tools for the right jobs,” Jassy emphasised in his keynote address.

“We feel that the first step for the transformation is not technical. It’s very much about leadership. Companies need a thoughtful multi-year plan,” he said, adding that the company is witnessing a rapid pace of innovation amid the next generation of AI and ML challenges.

According to Gartner, worldwide Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market segment share globally, AWS is far ahead with 47.8 per cent share, followed by Microsoft at 15.5 per cent, Alibaba at 7.7 per cent and Google at a mere four per cent. However, the total IT spend is still 96 per cent on-premises and just 3 per cent on Cloud globally.

“These are still early days for Cloud. If you look at what”s happened over the last six years or so, enterprises have dramatically changed in every natural growth of businesses. Startups have completely disrupted long standing industries,” said the AWS CEO.

By 2025, it’s estimated that 463 exabytes (EB) of data will be created each day globally — equivalent of data in 22 crore DVDs per day. In the coming years, the entire digital universe is expected to reach 44 zettabytes by 2020 (one zettabyte is approximately 1,000 EB, a billion terrabytes or a trillion GB).

“A huge data wave is coming. We have to be prepared, keep innovating, to manage that,” said Jassy.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]