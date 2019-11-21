Google Cloud and Deloitte launch cloud solutions and services for complex, cross-industry problems

Google Cloud and Deloitte have announced the development of new solutions and services offerings to address significant opportunities and solve difficult problems for customers leveraging the cloud. Google Cloud and Deloitte formed a strategic alliance in 2017 to jointly build solutions and services on behalf of enterprise organisations and help them succeed in their journeys to the cloud. The solutions announced today are being built as a part of this alliance, and span multiple industries and focus areas, including:

Improving the storage and sharing of massive amounts of data for clinical research organisations;

Helping supply chain-reliant organizations accelerate value capture for internal finance and procurement teams through AI-powered spend analytics;

Providing property insurers with a platform to view data on virtually any commercial property, anywhere in the world; and

Supporting large-scale migrations of SAP workloads to Google Cloud Platform for organizations in any industry.

“Customers are looking to Google Cloud to help address their biggest opportunities and solve their trickiest problems, and we’re excited to co-develop these solutions and services with Deloitte as part of our alliance,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our collaboration combines Deloitte’s expertise in business transformation, with Google Cloud’s leading cloud technologies in areas like AI, ML, and analytics, to deliver transformative solutions to our joint customers.”

Improving biomedical and clinical research with the power of data

Google Cloud and Deloitte continue to evolve their collaboration in biomedical and clinical research with solutions that allow for more effective storage, analysis, and sharing of massive amounts of clinical research data.

Life sciences and research organizations manage enormous volumes of data, yet this immense scale requires specialized storage and management. Furthermore, this data is often siloed and inaccessible to the right researchers, making collaboration difficult, stifling innovation and limiting the development of valuable treatments and therapies.

The offerings developed by Deloitte, running on Google Cloud Platform and leveraging Google Cloud’s Healthcare API and capabilities in AI, ML and analytics, will provide for the management and analysis of the largest datasets—at exabyte scale.

“The storage, analysis, and management of the very large data sets produced by today’s high-resolution imaging equipment such as Lightsheet Microscopes presents a significant challenge for research intensive organizations such as UNSW,” said Luc Betbeder-Matibet, Director of Research Technology Services at University of New South Wales. “We’re encouraged by the potential of improving our ‘speed to science’ and getting more value from these data sets by transforming our current workflows. We want to leverage on-demand computing, ML-enabled processing and effective storage tiering to make our big research data more available for collaboration and re-use. Deloitte and Google Cloud understand how big data works at scale and our need for solutions to get the most from our instruments.”

Managing Spend Data Complexity and Cost with the Cloud

Businesses struggle to manage third-party spend and consistently seek methods to harness the information they have to identify savings opportunities, particularly inside procurement departments. These organizations maintain vast amounts of siloed data across geographies and business units that rely on legacy technologies—rendering analysis highly cumbersome.

To help these organizations, Deloitte and Google Cloud have launched CognitiveSpend™, a new, AI-powered solution built on Google Cloud to help companies enhance visibility into their indirect and direct spend. These insights help companies identify rapid cost savings opportunities. Leveraging CognitiveSpend, a Fortune 25 company was able to analyze and classify more than $50 billion in spend distributed across six operating companies in more than 100 countries—ultimately enabling more than $90 million in annualized savings opportunities in under six months.

Helping Insurers Make Data-Driven Decisions

Property insurers are dependent on high-quality data, yet collecting data about properties is a challenge. Deloitte and Google Cloud are creating a new AI-driven platform, to change the way that commercial property risk assessments are completed.

Delivered by Deloitte and leveraging third-party, open data and Google Cloud’s leading cloud technologies, the solution will create a digital footprint of commercial properties that will allow insurers to make fast, accurate, data-driven risk evaluations—and ultimately inform how they underwrite specific properties.

These new solutions and services build on Google Cloud and Deloitte’s expansive collaboration to help customers digitally transform with the cloud.

Enabling Large-Scale SAP Migrations to Google Cloud

In addition, Deloitte will expand its work with Google Cloud to provide services and solutions to help customers move mission-critical SAP workloads to the cloud.

By joining the new Cloud Acceleration Program, Deloitte will offer services to help plan and execute migrations of SAP data and applications to Google Cloud, deliver industry-specific solutions and templates to streamline SAP migration to the cloud, and offer its expertise to accelerate customers’ move to S/4 HANA. To find out more about the Cloud Acceleration Program, visit the Google Cloud blog.

“Deloitte and Google recognize that for these industry innovations to be successful, it is vital that they integrate with a cloud-enabled core application ecosystem,” said Jacques de Villiers, managing director, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and Google Cloud practice leader. “Across these industries, the dominant core application technology is SAP, and Deloitte will offer services to help plan and execute migrations of SAP data, applications and solutions to Google Cloud Platform.”

