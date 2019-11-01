HCL Technologies launches a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Google Cloud have announced the launch of HCL’s Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise cloud adoption worldwide. This dedicated business group within HCL will be supported by engineering, solutions, and business teams from Google Cloud. HCL currently has more than 1,300 professionals trained on Google Cloud and plans to ramp this capacity to more than 5,000 specialists in the near future, providing expertise to enterprise customers in areas like containerisation, hybrid and multi-cloud with Anthos, compute, data and analytics, AI and ML, collaboration with G Suite, and more.

Together, the companies’ joint investments will focus on helping customers advance their digital transformations through solutions covering:

SAP workload and application migration to GCP

Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with Google Cloud’s Anthos

Adoption of leading Google Cloud data, AI, and ML solutions in areas like e-commerce, supply chain, and marketing

Application and data center modernization

Workplace transformation and collaboration with G Suite

DevSecOps and service orchestration

HCL will create Google Cloud-specific Cloud Native Labs in the United States (Dallas), the UK (London), and India (NCR). These labs will provide customers a landscape to innovate by engaging in business-focused design workshops to rapidly create MVPs/pilots on Google Cloud.

“HCL and Google have a deep and long-standing relationship, and this new business unit is a strategic step forward in our partnership. I am confident that the Google Cloud Business Unit will accelerate execution of digital transformation of global organizations as well as incubate new IP and solutions that will redefine the market,” said C Vijayakumar, President & CEO, HCL Technologies.

“The cloud is at the heart of innovation and digital transformation for enterprises, and unlocks new opportunities for them to tackle their most important challenges. Through our partnership with HCL, we can help organizations deploy Google Cloud broadly and at scale, and move their most critical, data-intensive workloads to GCP,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.

