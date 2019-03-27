Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Nutanix opens 2nd customer support centre in India

CloudNews
By IANS
Nutanix has announced opening of a new customer support centre in Pune, the company’s second such centre in the country, after Bengaluru. Nutanix said the support centre will be part of the company’s global service and support function.

“Our Pune centre of excellence is yet another example of our commitment to increase our customer satisfaction even further,” Sankalp Saxena, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, Nutanix India, said in a statement.

The Pune expansion follows the recent opening of Nutanix’s Asia Regional Office in Singapore. The Pune centre now increases the company’s total number of customer support centres to 10, five of which are based in Asia, highlighting the rising importance Asia plays in the enterprise cloud firm’s regional and global ambitions.


IANS
Comments

