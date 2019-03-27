Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

External group to monitor Google’s AI development

Artificial Intelligence (AI)
By IANS
Google has established an external advisory council to help the tech giant develop the Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in an ethical and responsible way. The Advanced Technology External Advisory Council (ATEAC) will consider some of Google’s most complex challenges that arise under its AI principles, like facial recognition and fairness in machine learning, Google said in a statement.

“We look forward to engaging with ATEAC members regarding these important issues,” said Kent Walker, Senior Vice President, Global Affairs.

The council will hold four meetings, starting in April.

“We recognise that responsible development of AI is a broad area with many stakeholders. In addition to consulting with the experts on ATEAC, we’ll continue to exchange ideas and gather feedback from partners and organisations around the world,” said Google.

In December, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told The Washington Post that the company has “tried hard to articulate a set of AI principles.”

“We may not have gotten everything right, but we thought it was important to start a conversation. We recognise that such powerful technology raises equally powerful questions about its use,” said Pichai.

Google last year published a set of internal AI principles which guides the ethical development and use of AI in its research and products.


IANS
