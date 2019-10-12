Oracle opens Gen 2 data centre in Mumbai with 100 customers

In a fillip to the Indian government’s demand from the global technology firms to store data locally and keep it extra secure, Oracle has made its modern, secure and enterprise-grade Gen 2 Cloud region available for the existing and new customers in the country.

Over 100 enterprise customers in the country have already moved their workloads onto the Gen 2 Cloud data centre here, which is being run solely by Oracle without any third-party involvement.

The Cloud major also announced plans to open another Gen 2 Cloud data centre in Hyderabad next year.

“These two new cloud regions signify Oracle’s commitment to India, as the country looks to nearly double the size of its economy by 2025,” said Philippe Mathieu, Executive Vice President, Oracle EMEA and JAPAC.

Andrew Sutherland, SVP-Technology, Oracle EMEA and JAPAC, told IANS that data sovereignty has always been on top of the company’s mind.

“The Mumbai data centre is another key step to ensure that Indian enterprises’ data remains within the boundaries of the country. We completely respect nations’ demand for data localisation and India is no different,” Sutherland told IANS.

Customers and partners in India can now harness the power of Oracle Cloud and leading services like Autonomous Database to unlock innovation and drive business growth.

The Gen 2 enterprise cloud that supports all legacy workloads while delivering modern cloud development tools, so enterprises in India can bring forward their past as they build their future.

“We’ll help customers migrate to Oracle Cloud seamlessly as they look to scale their business for the experience economy,” Shailender Kumar, Regional Managing Director, Oracle India, told reporters here.

“Over 100 customers have already signed up for the new cloud region, signifying the rising adoption of Oracle Cloud in India,” he said.

HDFC Bank is in advanced stages of discussion to migrate its UAT (user acceptance testing) environment to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) in the Indian data centre.

“We believe Oracle Cloud will play a huge role in easing and moving more users to digital platforms for banking services. We are further exploring Oracle Cloud Infrastructure for making our operations seamless,” Bhavesh Zaveri, Country Head-Operations and Technology, HDFC Bank.

Oracle is looking to open one region every 23 days, on an average, over the next 15 months. The announcement is part of Oracle’s plan to add 20 new Gen 2 Cloud data centres globally by the end of 2020. The company aims to have 36 Cloud regions by the end of 2020 – more than Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Current Oracle customers like HDFC Bank, TTK Healthcare, Federal Bank, Comviva, SRF, Karur Vysya Bank and others welcomed the move.

“With the new Oracle Cloud India regions, banks and financial institutions like ours will gain access to a flexible and secure cloud infrastructure. We’ll look to further improve our data analytics using the Oracle Autonomous Database to deliver more value to our customers,” said Shalini Warrier, COO, Federal Bank.

Additionally, Oracle Cloud Applications will be available to customers in the India data centre soon. More than 15,000 customers in India are using Oracle to manage their mission-critical workloads.

Generation 2 Cloud is the only one built to run Oracle Autonomous Database, the industry’s first and only self-driving database.

Oracle Cloud offers a comprehensive cloud computing portfolio, from application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, artificial intelligence (AI) and Blockchain.

