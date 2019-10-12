EY launches tech platform to help girls pursue STEM careers

Ernst and Young has announced the development of a mobile platform in collaboration with Tribal Planet, EY STEM Tribe, to help girls in 13-18 years of age group engage in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum and pursue a high-growth career.

India is the first country to launch the global initiative that will provide an entertaining and gamified STEM learning experience to over 6,000 girls in Delhi NCR.

Available for free on Android and iOS platforms, the EY STEM Tribe mobile app features modules on science, such as climate change, space exploration; on Technology, such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing or blockchain; and inspirational stories of women.

The EY STEM Tribe digital platform aims at accelerating gender parity in the technology space and reinforcing the organization”s purpose of building a better working world.

