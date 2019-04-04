Vodafone Idea & Cisco, building a distributed multicloud network strategy for Retail

Mumbai: Vodafone Idea Limited, the largest telecom service provider in India, is deploying a state-of-the-art, automated multicloud network across the country to enable an unmatched experience for its retail and enterprise customers.

As pioneers in Cloud implementation, Vodafone Idea is deploying the largest integrated cloud platform for its IT and network applications. It has collaborated with Cisco to deploy a distributed multicloud architecture based on Cisco Network Functions Virtualization Infrastructure (NFVI). This automated solution has enabled a nationwide deployment in record time. It has fast-tracked Vodafone Idea’s Data Core Network rollout, increased capacities, and helped reduce costs as Cloud implementation is now done in just 72 hours. The platform being built is ready to host both IT and Network applications on one cloud.

As Vodafone Idea Ltd. modernizes its network to make it more efficient and future proof, the agile, smart, and efficient platform will help the operator adapt to changing customer preferences, and allow for the continued launch of innovative use cases. In the face of unpredictable data growth, agility means getting adequate capacity on line, where needed, in time.

Vodafone Idea Limited’s automated cloud scale architecture is synchronized across applications, operating systems, infrastructure, and an underlying IP-MPLS core. The lean architecture design is brought to life with Cisco solutions comprised of Cisco VIM for NFVI management, Cisco Ultra Packet core, and Policy, 3rd party VNFs (Virtual Network Functions), Cisco Application Centric Infrastructure (Cisco ACI) – the industry-leading intent-based data center solution, Leaf-Spine Architecture, and Cloud Security. Together with Cisco Customer Experience teams, Vodafone Ideal Limited ensures that the deployment of cloud infrastructure is done in less than 72 hours.

“We are in the midst of a large scale Network Integration and Transformation program to serve our approximately390 million subscribers,” said Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited. “Building a robust, secure and future proof network infrastructure based on the cloud is a key component of the transformation. The distributed cloud architecture will enable edge and fog computing services for our customers in both the enterprise and consumer spaces. Cisco has collaborated with us in building this fully virtualized, scalable cloud architecture that supports our traditional connectivity as well as IOT.”

Kishen Mangat, vice president, and general manager, Mobility Business Group, Cisco said “Our work together has helped to advance Vodafone Idea Limited rapidly growing data traffic over many years, and we look forward to our future networking transformation.”

Cisco is leading the disruption in the industry with its technology innovations in systems, silicon, software, and security together with unrivalled expertise in mass-scale networking, automation, optical, optics, cable access, video, multi-cloud, and mobility. Combining these capabilities with Cisco’s portfolio of go-to-market security, collaboration, IoT, and professional services, we enable service providers and media and web companies to reduce cost and complexity, help secure their networks, and grow revenue.

