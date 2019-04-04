Indian Railways to connect 3 mn employees with healthcare services using Microsoft Kaizala

India’s largest employer, Indian Railways, will be using Microsoft Kaizala to connect its employees across the country with quality healthcare facilities. Microsoft Kaizala app will enable serving and retired railway employees to avail healthcare services of 125 railway and 133 private recognised hospitals. The Kaizala group, managed by doctors from South Central Railways, will be complemented with focused groups of doctors, paramedical staff and nurses.

On registering for the healthcare services, Indian Railway employees will be able to search on Microsoft Kaizala, nearest hospitals and doctors, list of empaneled diagnostic centers and health units. Employees can book doctor appointments, share diagnostic lab reports directly with their doctors and save digital records in ‘Me Chat’ of Microsoft Kaizala. They will also be able access key announcements, share their feedback to improve quality of medical service with built in action cards.

Kaizala enables Indian Railways to enable direct communication with their employees including achievement bulletins, educative bulletins and informative bulletins to spread awareness around CPR, general first aid, immunization and vaccination, including others. The doctors on this Kaizala group can view medical history of an employee, pull out case sheets and aid in taking timely decisions. Microsoft Kaizala is a mobile-only product that makes it simple for organizations to seamlessly communicate, collaborate and complete tasks, bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users.

Commenting on the development, Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board, Indian Railways, said, “As one of the largest employers in India, we are committed towards providing rich experience to our employees. Ensuring quality medical care facilities for our employees is one of key focus areas, integrating it with Microsoft Kaizala will help us take this vision with ease to all our employees, including those situated in remote locations in India.”

“Microsoft Kaizala is a simple and secure chat-based app for work. It offers organizations to easily connect with everyone in their organization and beyond in simple way to share data for insightful decision making and gives employees an easy-to-use solution for efficient collaboration and improved productivity. Powered by Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform, mobility and enterprise security, Microsoft Kaizala is a perfect fit for the unique needs of one of India’s largest job creator. We are optimistic that our experience of working with large scale customers across private and government sectors will help us serve millions of railway employees effectively” said Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Experiences & Devices Group, Microsoft.

