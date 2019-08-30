Wipro, Google Cloud expand partnership to accelerate digital transformation for enterprise

Wipro has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation for global enterprises. By collaborating with Google Cloud, Wipro will catalyse innovation for enterprises in industry verticals such as consumer goods, BFSI, semiconductor, and healthcare, through a ‘business-first’ strategy.

Wipro has a dedicated practice focused on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), which powers business and technology transformation for enterprises through offerings around application modernisation, data, analytics, artificial intelligence, SAP workload migration, and industrialised cloud migration at scale.

Wipro’s Insights-as-a-Service solution – Data Discovery Platform (DDP) is available on GCP. The Data Discovery Platform accelerates insight-driven decision making through pre-built applications for specific industries such as banking and financial services, retail, energy, education, and manufacturing. The platform has over 70 use cases that address industry-specific key performance indicators.

In order to accelerate Google Cloud adoption across enterprises at scale, Wipro’s Cloud Studio and Enterprise Digital Operations Center have been integrated with Velostrata, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and other Google Cloud services to bring a DevOps-oriented pipeline approach to industrialized migration. Wipro will also integrate Anthos, Google’s open platform for managing applications in a multi-cloud world into these offerings to enable hybrid cloud deployments for its customers

Naidu Annamaneni, CIO and VP – Global IT, eSilicon Corporation said, “Wipro’s in-depth domain knowledge and cloud migration expertise is helping us to seamlessly move all our semiconductor design workloads that have been running on-premises to Google Cloud Platform. This is one of the first cloud migrations that will support semiconductor design with a full range of best-in-class design tools from multiple vendors. When complete, we expect to have a highly agile and scalable environment to deliver top-quality designs, improve time-to-market and enhance customer experience.”

Ramesh Nagarajan, Senior Vice President & Head – Cloud Services, Wipro Limited said, “Wipro’s comprehensive portfolio of offerings on Google Cloud is futuristic and innovation-focused. We equip our customers with the right tools to operate on a modern IT infrastructure, adopt a ‘business-first’ approach and be future-ready. In collaboration with Google, we aim to enable our customers to migrate faster, enhance their digital experiences and optimize business outcomes.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem at Google Cloud said, “We’re excited that Wipro continues to invest in and grow its Google Cloud Practice. Wipro’s expertise in digital transformation solutions will be an asset for enterprise customers as they increasingly look to move critical workloads to Google Cloud.”

