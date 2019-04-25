Hitachi Vantara introduces new Data Protection-as-a-Service

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi today introduced new Data Protection-as-a-Service from Hitachi Vantara (DPaaS) and expanded capabilities for Storage-as-a-Service from Hitachi Vantara (STaaS). These services directly deliver the intended business outcomes from storage and data protection that enterprises need. The as-a-service offerings are pre-engineered and delivered as fully managed services to provide rapid deployment, transparent consumption-based pricing and guaranteed service levels.

“Hitachi Vantara’s Storage-as-a-Service and Data Protection-as-a-Service offerings are designed for customers to quickly realize the benefits of a cloudlike experience and free their people to work on more strategic projects,” said Ashish Nadkarni, vice president of IDC’s infrastructure systems, platforms and technologies group. “With additional capacity and data protection available on demand, Storage-as-a-Service and Data Protection-as-a-Service from Hitachi let customers adapt and grow more quickly and stay competitive as well as reduce their overall costs by only paying for the actual storage or data protection that they need when they need it.”

As more enterprises incorporate cloud technology in their IT environments, interest has grown for cloudlike approaches to the on-premise infrastructure. This helps enterprises achieve the scalability, security, flexible consumption and system management they need. Applying over 25 years of worldwide operational expertise in monitoring and managing information systems, Hitachi Vantara provides a fully managed public cloud experience as an alternative to conventional data protection and to storage leasing and purchasing.

Benefits of the New Data Protection-as-a-Service from Hitachi Vantara Include: Lower risk in deploying data protection in new environments; Guarantee of desired service-level outcomes from day one; Greater control and confidence in price and protection and ability to protect data that resides on Hitachi as well as other vendors’ storage.

Enhancements to Storage-as-a-Service From Hitachi Vantara Include end-to-end support for all data types with object, block and file storage now available; accelerated deployment time, and time to desired service level; Budget savings from reducing unused capacity and assurance of achieving desired service levels

These solutions provide flexible “pay-as-you-go” pricing and transparency via a rate card. Customers can use advanced analytics to make informed operational decisions to improve efficiencies and reduce the financial waste of paying for unused capacity. Hitachi Vantara’s “always on” services team manages each customer’s infrastructure and service catalog. The service level catalog provides a range of choice for performance, data availability, retention, remote replication, and RTO/RPO. These solutions allow customers to keep security, compliance and data sovereignty under their control and ensure they are achieving the service levels needed for their businesses[3]. Hitachi will deliver these solutions directly as well as through our global systems integrators (GSI) and cloud service provider (CSP) partners as part of their value-added solutions.

“Today’s dynamic IT environments require nimble resource allocation strategies,” said Bobby Soni, chief solutions and services officer at Hitachi Vantara. “Our new storage and data protection-as-a-service offerings deliver customers more choice and flexibility, providing the keys to higher scalability, enhanced security, and greater resilience.”

