Submer and Anant Raj join forces to build sovereign, AI-ready data centre infrastructure in India

Submer has entered into a strategic partnership with Anant Raj Cloud, a subsidiary of Anant Raj Limited, to accelerate the rollout of AI-ready data centres across India. The collaboration is aimed at enabling high-density, energy-efficient computing platforms capable of supporting sovereign and enterprise AI workloads at scale.

At its core, the partnership brings together Submer’s liquid-cooling and modular data centre technologies with Anant Raj’s established data centre campuses and operational capabilities in India. The companies say this unified approach allows AI infrastructure to be designed, built and operated through a single, accountable model—an increasingly critical requirement as enterprises and governments look to deploy large-scale AI systems while maintaining data sovereignty.

The collaboration is also being positioned as a practical example of the EU–India Trade Deal in action, combining Submer’s European engineering expertise—particularly in advanced liquid cooling—with India’s growing cloud and data centre ecosystem. Through Submer’s neocloud and inference platform, InferX, customers will be able to access AI-ready compute infrastructure via an end-to-end model aligned with India’s regulatory and sovereignty requirements.

Anant Raj has been steadily expanding its role in India’s AI and cloud ecosystem. With existing campuses in Manesar and Panchkula in Haryana, the company is moving beyond traditional colocation and cloud services to develop utility-grade AI infrastructure optimised for GPU-intensive, high-density workloads.

The timing of the announcement is significant. It follows the Union Budget 2026–27, which laid out policy support for AI data centres and the semiconductor ecosystem—moves expected to catalyse global investment into India’s cloud and AI infrastructure landscape.

Patrick Smets, CEO of Submer, said the partnership reflects India’s pivotal moment in digital transformation. By combining Submer’s modular data centre designs, liquid-cooling technologies and prefabricated MEP systems with Anant Raj’s campus-scale infrastructure, he said the two companies can bring high-performance AI compute online faster while significantly reducing environmental impact.

Dev Tyagi, President for UKI, India and Asia at Submer, added that the collaboration enables much higher computing capacity within the same physical footprint and establishes a repeatable blueprint for industrialised, AI-application-ready data centres across India. According to him, this creates a sovereign and sustainable pathway for AI adoption at speed and scale.

From Anant Raj’s perspective, the partnership is closely tied to national priorities. Amit Sarin, Managing Director of Anant Raj Limited, said the collaboration with Submer and InferX would help expand access to high-performance computing while advancing India’s AI sovereignty goals. He linked the initiative to the broader vision of Digital India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, positioning the investment as both economically and strategically significant.

The memorandum of understanding has already been signed and will be formally exchanged at the India AI Impact Summit 2026. At the summit, Submer and Anant Raj plan to showcase their approach to sustainable, AI-ready infrastructure, underscoring a shift from high-level AI ambition to on-the-ground execution—while aligning with the summit’s focus on progress and planetary responsibility.