Why India’s classroom AI push is still more buzzwords than use cases

By Rajeev Tiwari, Founder & Director, STEMROBO Technologies

Artificial Intelligence is everywhere in conversations about education today. Schools talk about AI classrooms, startups promise AI-powered learning, and policies highlight AI as a key future skill. But when we walk into an average classroom, the question remains, has teaching and learning really changed because of AI?

The honest answer is: not enough, and not everywhere.

India’s National Education Policy (NEP) clearly encourages experiential learning, problem-solving, and the use of technology to improve learning outcomes. Yet, ground-level adoption tells a different story. Industry observations and education surveys suggest that only around one-third of schools that claim to use AI actually integrate it into daily classroom teaching. In most cases, AI appears as a pilot project, a workshop, or a short-term module rather than a regular learning tool.

One major reason for this gap is that AI is often introduced as a concept to talk about, not as a tool to use. Many students are taught what AI is, but very few use AI-driven systems to get personalised feedback, understand concepts better, or learn at their own pace. As a result, AI remains part of presentations and brochures, not everyday classroom practice.

Another challenge is the lack of clarity around purpose. AI works best when it solves a specific problem such as identifying learning gaps, supporting slow learners, or helping teachers track student progress. Global studies show that nearly 70% of successful AI applications in education focus on one clear classroom problem, not on broad or vague goals. In India, however, AI is often introduced without clearly answering the question: What classroom problem is this solving?

Teachers play a critical role in this transition. Many teachers today are expected to use AI tools without sufficient training or support. Education workforce data indicates that less than half of teachers feel confident using advanced digital tools beyond basic online platforms. Without continuous upskilling, AI tools either remain unused or are reduced to administrative tasks instead of improving learning.

There is also the issue of how success is measured. Most AI initiatives still focus on numbers, how many schools adopted the tool or how many students were enrolled. What matters more is whether students are learning better. Are they understanding concepts more clearly? Are they more engaged? Are teachers able to personalise instruction? These outcome-based questions are often missing.

This does not mean AI has no place in education. When used correctly, AI can support adaptive learning, help teachers make better decisions, and make classrooms more inclusive. But for this to happen, AI must be treated as part of a complete learning system, not a standalone feature.

India does not need more AI announcements in education. It needs simple, practical use cases, strong teacher support, and a clear focus on classroom outcomes. Only then will AI move from buzzwords to real impact in everyday learning.