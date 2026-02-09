Tally solutions migrates TallyPrime Cloud Access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Tally Solutions has migrated its TallyPrime Cloud Access platform to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), a move aimed at improving scalability, availability and operational efficiency for its small and medium business customers. Following the migration, the company reports a reduction of approximately 30 per cent in IT infrastructure costs.

Founded in 1986, Tally Solutions serves nearly three million customers globally through its flagship business management software, TallyPrime, which supports accounting, inventory, banking and statutory compliance. As demand for cloud-based access and always-on availability increased, the company sought a more scalable and resilient cloud foundation to support growing usage.

By moving TallyPrime Cloud Access to OCI, Tally Solutions has strengthened its ability to deliver secure, anytime access to business data while supporting higher workloads and improving system reliability. The platform now runs on OCI Compute and OCI Kubernetes Engine, enabling improved scalability, automation and operational efficiency. OCI Object Storage is also being used to support data management, performance and service continuity.

Tejas Goenka, Managing Director at Tally Solutions, said the migration supports the company’s focus on simplifying business management for SMEs while maintaining performance and cost efficiency as usage scales. He added that cloud capabilities also open opportunities to improve operational efficiency and deliver more timely insights to customers over time.

Kapil Makhija, Vice President, Technology Cloud, Oracle India, said the deployment modernises one of India’s most widely used business management platforms, enabling it to support the evolving needs of small and medium-sized enterprises with greater reliability and consistency.