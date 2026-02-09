AuthBridge partners with Vibrium AI to advance AI-led digital verification and trust solutions

AuthBridge has announced a strategic technology collaboration and co-innovation partnership with Vibrium AI. The partnership aims to jointly develop AI-driven verification and conversational intelligence solutions focused on strengthening digital trust, improving operational intelligence and driving innovation across the verification ecosystem.

The collaboration combines AuthBridge’s experience in digital verification and data intelligence with Vibrium AI’s generative and cognitive AI capabilities. According to the companies, the partnership will enhance AuthBridge’s in-house AI ecosystem, enabling higher levels of automation, improved verification accuracy and more contextual decision-making at scale. These capabilities are intended to help organisations improve efficiency, reduce risk and make faster, more informed decisions in digital-first environments.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Trehan, CEO and Founder of AuthBridge, said that the collaboration represents a step towards the next phase of verification intelligence, where AI plays a role not only in accelerating processes but also in enabling deeper contextual insight across workflows.

Akshat Saxena, CEO of Vibrium AI, noted that trust is becoming increasingly central to digital business models and that AI-led verification workflows can support more secure, scalable and intelligent interactions. He added that the integration of generative and cognitive AI with AuthBridge’s verification infrastructure is expected to enhance the speed, accuracy and reliability of digital experiences.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will co-develop AI-powered conversational interfaces and cognitive verification models aimed at improving user experience, reducing friction and delivering real-time intelligence for AuthBridge’s enterprise clients. The partnership reflects a shared focus on building scalable, secure and AI-led trust solutions for digital verification, due diligence and decision intelligence use cases.