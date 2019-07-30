BSES opens another digitised customer service centre in Delhi

As part of its ongoing programme of digitising operations, Delhi electricity distribution company (discom) BSES has announced the opening of another Digi Seva Kendra (DSK) by sister discom BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) in the Paschim Vihar locality of the city. This will provide single window computerised facilities for customers to apply for various services.

With this launch by Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain, DSKs now cover over two-thirds of BRPL’s consumer base of more than 25 lakh people spread over the discom’s jurisdiction area in south and west Delhi, a BSES statement said.

“These state-of-the-art centres, modelled on the Passport Seva Kendras, offer quick and convenient single window services to consumers, who can apply for a host of services like new connection, load/name/category change, among others, at a time convenient to them,” it said.

“The DSK at Paschim Vihar will cater to over five lakh customers across Punjabi Bagh, Nangloi and Mundka. Four more DSKs are in the pipeline that will take its count to 11.

“Leveraging technology, these DSKs provide a complete digital experience to a consumer, who can not only book a prior appointment at the DSK through the BSES website, mobile app or calling the toll free number 19123, but also get the entire work done in a single visit,” it added.

Moreover, the DSKs have also launched a “Door Step Service” for senior citizens, differently abled and medically ill consumers, whereby DSK facilities are provided at the residence of such consumers at a time convenient to them. “Soon, the door step service will be extended to all sections of the consumers,” the statement said.

According to the discom, over 50 per cent employees at the DSKs are women, while the DSK at Janakpuri is an all-women centre.

“Though BSES consumers can avail a host of services, including applying for a new electricity connection, upload documents and make payment from the BSES website and mobile app, the DSK provides a digital, hassle-free experience also to those who prefer to visit a discom office,” BRPL Chief Executive Amal Sinha said in a statement.

