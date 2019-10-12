Digital payments: BSES customers can recharge prepaid meters via Paytm, PhonePe

In a further expansion of its digitising programme, Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES has announced that it has operationalised the facility of digital recharge of customers’ prepaid meters.

Customers can now recharge their prepaid meters online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and through the BSES mobile app and website, the discom said in a statement.

Pointing out that it is an easy process to apply for a prepaid electricity connection, the statement said that besides applying for a prepaid meter, “a BSES consumer can also re-charge his/her meter easily. For doing so, they don’t even have to visit a BSES office. They can recharge them online through e-wallets like Paytm and PhonePe and through BSES’ mobile app and website.”

A prepaid meter can also be recharged by visiting a BSES payment counter.

Customers can connect with the discom and apply for a host of services, including applying for a new connections, registering complaints, from their homes and offices using the mobile app, website and social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, the statement added.

