E-challan system implemented in various states to check traffic violations: Nitin Gadkari

eGov WatchNews
By PTI
E-challan system has been implemented in various states to effectively check traffic law violations like drunk driving, over-speeding and others, Parliament was informed. E-challan System has been implemented in Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Puducherry at present, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

“It is an integrated information technology based enforcement solution to manage traffic laws violations through an android-based mobile app and back-end web application for use by the transport enforcement wing and traffic police,” the minister said.


