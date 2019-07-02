Deevita Technologies unveils cloud platform ‘PepPill’ for pharmacies and consumers

Chennai-based healthcare technology firm Deevita Technologies has launched a cloud platform for pharmacies and consumers. PepPill helps pharmacists manage better and connect with customers using digital technologies and offers pharmacists information, tools and technologies to do their jobs better and reduce costs, thereby saving time and increasing business profitability, a company statement said.

The platform also offers the option to connect multiple retail pharmacies from a single account and monitor the store business and operations anywhere, it said.

Pharmacists can use features like chain-store support, built-in drug database, regulatory compliance and many others, the release added. For consumers, PepPill sends notifications to reorder medicines, it said.

