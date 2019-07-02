HCL Tech completes acquisition of select IBM products

Indian IT company HCL Technologies has said it has completed the planned acquisition of select IBM products for security, marketing, commerce, and digital solutions. Last December, HCL Technologies had said it will acquire select IBM software products for US$ 1.8 billion (over Rs 12,700 crore) in an all-cash deal that it expected to close by mid-2019 after completion of applicable regulatory reviews.

In the latest statement, HCL Technologies announced closure of the said acquisition.

“As part of the deal’s close, HCL takes full ownership of the research and development, sales, marketing, delivery, and support for AppScan, BigFix, Commerce, Connections, Digital Experience (Portal and Content Manager), Notes Domino, and Unica,” the statement said.

HCL also said it is formally introducing HCL Software, a new division that will operate this enterprise software product business and meet customer demands.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]