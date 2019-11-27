HITA to organise event on Information Security

Hospital Information Technology Association (HITA) is conducting an event on Information Security (IS) to understand the importance of IS and also educate and create awareness on the potential threats that can evolve after the discontinuation of support of Windows 7 OS from Microsoft.

This event will be sponsored by New Era Informatique and will be held at MCA Club, BKC Mumbai on 29th November’19. New Era will be inviting Mr. Ajit Pillai Regional Director – India, SAARC of MORPHISEC Technologies to give a presentation on Information Security and how their product can help to mitigate the vulnerable attacks. HIT will see the presence of CIOs and Head ITs of major Hospitals in Mumbai.

HIT is a group of like-minded IT professionals working as a team to enhance skills, knowledge, best practices across the Hospital Industry in specific areas of IT and Automation.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]