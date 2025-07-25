As India’s digital consumer base grows rapidly, homegrown tech companies are moving beyond conventional innovation to offer smart, intuitive solutions built around real user needs. OTEK, a Bora Multicorp venture, is one such rising force in India’s consumer electronics space. Positioned at the convergence of AI, affordability, and accessibility, they are reimagining household and productivity tools, from robotic window cleaners and air purifiers to India’s first AI-integrated mouse. In this exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Prashant Bora, MD & CEO, OTEK (A Bora Multicorp Venture), shares his vision for building a user-first innovation ecosystem from India. He talks about the inspiration behind the country’s first AI mouse, how customer feedback drives product design across verticals, and why they treat every device as a micro business powered by its own R&D engine. Prashant also outlines the company’s goal of achieving ₹200 crore in revenue by FY25 and maintaining a strong 20–25% CAGR over the next decade.



OTEK has positioned itself at the intersection of AI and user-centric innovation. Could you tell us about your overarching vision for OTEK and how the brand is reimagining everyday tech products to enhance end-user productivity and creativity?

Everything that we do is a reflection of our commitment to our customers. The innovation process that we undertake is driven by real-world challenges that our users face in their daily lives, especially in peri-urban and rural regions of the country. We don’t believe in creating complex gadgets that are difficult to operate since our primary goal is to simplify life with research-backed, intuitive technology that enhances the quality of lives.

Since OTEK was established, our vision has remained the same, which is to introduce intelligent electronics products to the median Indian households that are capable of integrating creativity, productivity and well-being of the residents. From integrating AI to help users raise their productivity, or building technology that is aligned with the environment, we remain dedicated towards making innovation practical, relatable and most importantly, affordable. With customer centricity as our core.

India’s first AI-integrated mouse is an interesting innovation. What inspired this product, and what kind of use cases or feedback have you seen from early adopters? How do you see AI reshaping the human-device interface going forward?

At Bora Multicorp, the holding company of OTEK, we have an in-house team of 200-300 highly capable professionals across five countries, in our constant endeavour of achieving the highest efficiencies as market leaders, we were searching for a solution where people with different nationalities can work with utmost efficiency on a common platform. Instead of introducing a new technology, we wanted to integrate it with a divide that they are already used to working on. We met an efficient tech team, onboarded them and started working on this idea, and finally the AI mouse came into being. With regular usage and their feedback, we were able to create a sustainable solution. After understanding the increase in productivity of our employees, we wanted more people to benefit from it. Hence the consumer version of the AI mouse the BM09 was born and released for masses.

The primary idea of the AI-integrated mouse was to address how repetitive digital tasks drain productivity. We wanted to create a state-of-the-art product that went beyond the basics, acting as a smart assistant by instantly summarising texts, extracting data, and simplifying multitasking. It has not yet been a year since we launched the product in the Indian market, but the response we have garnered so far has been incredible, to say the least, and it validates the notion that AI can fundamentally improve the human-device interface in a natural and accessible way.

OTEK’s portfolio is rapidly expanding—from air purifiers to robotic window cleaners and projectors. What’s the product strategy behind this diversified approach, and how do you prioritise innovation across such varied categories?

We take pride in the fact that we are a customer-centric technology company that is backed by the scale and stability of Bora Multicorp. We have carefully curated our product roadmap primarily based on user requirements, not what the industry wants customers to use.

There are significant gaps present in our lifestyle, from health and households to education and productivity. We identify these gaps and apply smart technologies to solve them in a cost-efficient manner. What keeps us going is the innovation, the core part of what OTEK stands for and what anchors our gradually shifting strategy is the feedback. At OTEK, we treat every product category as a micro business unit that is guided by its R&D process and customer insight cycle. This structure is highly efficient in helping us to stay focused, agile and deeply relevant to our customers from cross-segments.

You’ve announced ambitious goals—crossing ₹200 crore in revenue by FY25 and launching 100 products. What are some of the next big launches on the horizon, and how will they support your growth trajectory and CAGR target of 20–25% over the next decade?

We are focusing on creating technological solutions for industries that are subject to significant R&D. From personal wellness and in-home productivity to content creation, we are working on introducing several new gadgets and appliances in the market. While we cannot reveal the exact details of the products at this stage, their impact would transform entire categories that are witnessing rising demands with very limited smart innovation.

We do not only want to limit ourselves to increasing the SKUs but to add value via products that are capable of solving particular problems in clever, user-first ways. We receive strong support from Bora Multicorp via its robust offline presence and an agile supply chain, and these aspects are helping us to hit our ₹200 crore target by FY25 and sustain a 20-25% CAGR in the course of the next decade.

In a competitive global landscape, how is OTEK positioning itself in terms of IP creation, customer experience, and change leadership?

Our goal is to position OTEK as an R&D-focused, user-obsessed company. Every single feature that we add to our products, every prototype that we test, comes from a problem that our users are facing and something that we would like to solve. We are actively investing in developing our IP, while we keep partnering with efficient tech providers.

Furthermore, we are currently expanding our in-house R&D team in an attempt to support our upcoming range of smart consumer gadgets. This aspect begins with responsive after-sales service and a digital-first support experience and highlights our dedication to delivering superior products with great experiences. We define our mission by leading the change in making meaningful tech available, approachable and truly intelligent.