Industrial AI and Sustainability in Focus at AVEVA Day India 2025

Industry leaders from across the energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, and utilities sectors convened in Mumbai for AVEVA Day India 2025 to explore the role of industrial artificial intelligence (AI) and digital collaboration in advancing sustainable growth and supporting India’s $1 trillion export vision. The event featured technology showcases, expert panels, and cross-sector discussions on the future of industrial operations in the context of sustainability, digitalisation, and workforce transformation. The agenda highlighted how Industry 4.0 technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, and big data analytics—are transforming manufacturing ecosystems, supply chains, and energy systems.

A key focus of the event was the strategic alignment of digital transformation with India’s national goals, including climate action, industrial competitiveness, and export growth. Speakers emphasised the importance of breaking down data silos, enabling intelligent operations, and building a skilled workforce prepared for AI-integrated industrial environments.

Ajit Kulkarni, Vice President and India Market Leader at AVEVA, noted the importance of fostering collaboration and workforce readiness to realise the full potential of industrial intelligence and said, “India is undergoing a fundamental industrial shift, where leveraging data effectively will be key to achieving both sustainability and growth targets. The challenge lies in creating an environment where technology adoption is matched with skilled talent and cross-functional collaboration.”

A featured panel discussion, “How Industrial AI Can Drive Change and Unlock New Levers of Growth,” brought together stakeholders from leading organisations to discuss AI’s impact on operational efficiency, energy use, emissions, and supply chain resilience.

Arvind Kakru, Vice President of Industrial Automation at Schneider Electric, highlighted the role of open, software-defined automation in creating agile, future-ready operations. He said, “Flexibility in digital infrastructure allows businesses to adapt quickly and scale sustainably. Open platforms and data interoperability help accelerate decision-making and productivity,” he said.

Panellists from organisations including L&T Technology Services (LTTS), Schneider Electric, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), and Ernst & Young (EY) shared case studies illustrating the deployment of AI to support decarbonisation, enhance visibility into Scope 3 emissions, and empower industrial workers with real-time insights.

Key themes discussed included:

Decarbonisation & Energy Efficiency : AI-driven predictive maintenance and modelling for emissions reduction aligned with India’s climate commitments.

: AI-driven predictive maintenance and modelling for emissions reduction aligned with India’s climate commitments. Supply Chain Transparency : Using data intelligence to meet ESG compliance and support Make in India and PLI initiatives.

: Using data intelligence to meet ESG compliance and support Make in India and PLI initiatives. Workforce Enablement: Equipping workers with AI-powered tools to support safety, agility, and decision-making.

Chris Lee, Senior Vice President for APAC at AVEVA, commented on the evolving industrial landscape, said, “As companies re-evaluate their operations, industrial AI is proving vital for closing capability gaps, supporting sustainability, and building adaptive, competitive ecosystems.”

In addition to expert discussions, the event featured live demonstrations and a technology showcase, providing attendees with insight into digital tools that support asset lifecycle management and smart manufacturing.

AVEVA Day India 2025 provided a forum for ecosystem partners to explore shared goals around innovation, resilience, and responsible industrial growth as India positions itself as a global hub for sustainable manufacturing and technology-driven development.