Oracle Helps Customers Boost Supply Chain Efficiency with New Advanced Inventory Management Solution

Oracle has added a new solution within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite, to help organizations streamline warehouse operations and enhance supply chain efficiency. Oracle Fusion Cloud Advanced Inventory Management leverages embedded AI to simplify processes, improve decision-making, and optimize fulfillment.

“Organizations that rely on outdated and manual inventory processes struggle to keep pace with evolving supply chain demands, contributing to errors, higher inventory costs, and delayed fulfilment,” said Srini Rajagopal, vice president, logistics product strategy, Oracle. “Oracle Advanced Inventory Management is designed for healthcare, manufacturing, and distribution organizations that need more than simple inventory transaction execution, but do not require the complexity of a full-scale warehouse management system. It enables these organizations to automate and streamline operations and drive greater efficiency.”

Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Inventory Management, Oracle Advanced Inventory Management enables organizations to easily manage and execute tasks, streamline transactions, accelerate fulfillment, improve logistics coordination, and drive greater efficiency in their warehouse operations. Capabilities include:

Streamlined task assignment and execution: Reduces duplication and helps ensure faster, more accurate task completion by assigning pick slips, PAR counts, cycle counts, physical counts, and deliveries to designated team members.

Simplified inventory transactions: Increase accuracy and efficiency by using license plate numbers to streamline receiving, shipping, transfers, and counting with real-time inventory updates—all directly within Oracle Inventory Management.

Real-time cross-docking alerts: Optimize fulfillment and reduce handling time by notifying team members of opportunities to fulfill open demand and bypass storage.

Load-based shipment grouping: Improves logistics and reduces transportation costs by assigning load numbers to consolidate shipments for transport in a single container or truck.

Suggested put-away locations: Accelerate storage decisions and improve space utilization by recommending optimal locations for incoming goods.

AI-driven inventory automation: Improves operational efficiency by using embedded AI capabilities within Oracle Inventory Management to optimize stock levels, trigger replenishment actions, and automate routine inventory tasks.

With Oracle Inventory Management, Oracle Advanced Inventory Management, and Oracle Warehouse Management, Oracle Cloud SCM delivers a complete and comprehensive set of capabilities to meet all levels of an organization’s inventory management needs—from stock room fulfillment and manufacturing plants to offsite warehouses and large-scale distribution centers with complex operational needs.

Oracle Cloud SCM enables customers to seamlessly connect supply chain processes and quickly respond to changing demand, supply, and market conditions. In addition, embedded AI acts as an advisor that analyzes supply chain data, generates content, and augments or automates processes to help improve business operations and create a resilient supply network.