Agentic AI: The Next Frontier in Autonomous Systems | 19th June 2025

In this video:

Glenda D’Souza, Strategy Lead, Group Technology Office, Mahindra and Mahindra

Watch this video to:

+ Gain a deep understanding of how Agentic AI differs from traditional AI, and why it’s considered the next big leap in autonomous systems and intelligent automation.

+ Explore use cases across sectors like manufacturing, finance, defense, healthcare, and governance, where Agentic AI is enabling intelligent, proactive, and adaptive systems.

+ Learn from AI leaders and innovators who are shaping the evolution of agentic technologies and driving cutting-edge research and implementations.

+ Equip yourself with knowledge on the ethical considerations, design principles, and strategic opportunities of Agentic AI to future-proof your organization and career.