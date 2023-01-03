We leverage technology to reach the unreachable: Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Hospitals

With the vision of reaching the unreachable, Aravind Eye Hospital is leveraging some cutting-edge technologies to efficiently serve a massive number of patients every day. The healthcare facility has developed its Integrated Hospital Management System (IHMS) which is being leveraged by over 150 hospitals across developing countries worldwide. Srinivasulu Thayam, CTO, Aravind Eye Hospitals joined us in an exclusive interview and shared his insights on the technology-driven evolution of India’s healthcare sector and how Aravind is leveraging digital solutions.