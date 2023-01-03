Tech Trends Prediction for 2023

By Khadim Batti, Co-founder & CEO, Whatfix

The post-pandemic world still holds uncertainty for enterprises and individuals because of the evolving digital transformation landscape. Thus, it is imperative for enterprises to be resilient and continuously equip their employees with appropriate skills and knowledge to keep themselves relevant in changing times. Although the criteria and strategies used by various organizations and industries continue to change, most enterprises consistently work to incorporate these transformation initiatives.

Following are the top five digital adoption trends that we can see in 2023:

1. Re-creation of end-user support for autonomous software users: Through the integration of self-help strategies directly into an application interface, the requirement for FAQ pages and customer care centers has been eliminated nowadays. This prevents unnecessary calls with a customer success manager for support inquiries or training on a new feature. These self-help centers link to a business or product’s Learning and Management System, process documentation, FAQs, training videos, and more to create an interactive, self-help hub for software users to look up answers to their contextual queries when required rather than having to contact a support agent.

2. Data-driven adoption strategies powered by end-user behavior analytics: In order to understand how users interact with a product, product teams can use no-code, embeddable product analytic tools to capture explicit user events. Through these tools, they can test user flows, examine product usage, and find and fix friction points, all using user behavioral data. The user no longer needs to adopt technology blindly; instead, they utilize real facts to guide their decisions. For example, it could include the creation of contextual user flows for different segments of end-users based on their device, level of use, role, learning preferences, etc., and understanding where users are failing off on your product and what features are not being adopted.

3. Smart user segmentation: Companies invest in software userization when they offer contextual adoption experiences that are tailored for diverse user groups. Userization combines the creation of software that is contextual to individual users, based on their roles, desired outcomes, needs, preferences, and more. These contextual user experiences maximize a user’s potential across their complete stack of software applications. This results in more objective-based software experiences and has a net-positive effect on each software user’s comprehension, productivity, and success when working on specific technologies.

In short, userization is the creation of a seamless, personalized user experience that not only benefits software users but also empowers them. It promotes efficiency and productivity by making collaborating and taking action easier, resulting in faster task completion and behavioral change. For example, a large organization would invest in an enterprise CRM, which will be used by multiple types of users such as account executives, BDRs, customer success managers, marketers, the operations team, and more. Each of these roles will need different onboarding, learning, and support content that is relevant to their role and how they use the CRM.

4. Outcome-based adoption strategies: Another interesting digital adoption trend is creating outcome-based adoption strategies for end-users. As technology advances, business-to-business and corporate software programs follow. In order to achieve this, digital adoption strategies must be adaptive and support experiences to accommodate a variety of outcome-based, needs-based, and role-based use cases that enables each unique customer to derive true value from the software.

5. Integrated application experiences: Rising digital adoption among enterprises has led to growth in the number of software being deployed for the execution of a single task. To deal with the issue of unique and complex product interfaces for B2B software applications and assist in their adoption plans, businesses are investing in digital adoption platforms (DAPs) that will enable integrated, unified application experiences across platforms – no matter the application type (desktop, web, mobile, custom) to provide a complete, end-to-end experience.