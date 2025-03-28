With confidence, persistence, and the right support, women can break barriers and excel in IT leadership: Deepa Kuppuswamy, ManageEngine

In the ever-evolving world of technology, strong leadership and innovation are key to staying ahead of emerging challenges. Deepa Kuppuswamy, Director of Security at ManageEngine, Zoho Corp, has spent over 25 years shaping the future of IT security. From her early passion for technology to pioneering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions, her journey is a testament to continuous learning, adaptability, and leadership.

In this exclusive feature, Kuppuswamy shares insights on the latest trends in cybersecurity, the importance of Zero Trust architecture, and the role of AI in transforming security operations. She also reflects on overcoming challenges in a male-dominated industry and offers valuable advice for those looking to make an impact in IT leadership.

IT career path & leadership

My interest in IT began during my undergraduate years, driven by a curiosity about technology and its potential to solve real-world problems. Early in my career, I had the opportunity to work at ManageEngine (Enterprise IT division of) Zoho Corp, which allowed me to build systems from the ground up and learn hands-on. Over time, I transitioned into cybersecurity, recognising the growing need to secure digital infrastructures. This shift enabled me to leverage my technical background to create robust security solutions.

My career has been shaped by continuous learning, mentorship, and adapting to the evolving tech landscape. At ManageEngine, I focused on strengthening both my technical and leadership skills, always striving to stay ahead of emerging technologies and deliver impactful security solutions.

Trends redefining IT and security

As a leader in IT, I am excited about the rise of Zero Trust architecture, which ensures continuous verification and adaptive access control, moving away from traditional perimeter security. I’m also enthusiastic about the integration of AI and machine learning in cybersecurity, enhancing real-time threat detection, automating responses, and reducing analyst fatigue. These innovations are reshaping cybersecurity, and we are committed to leveraging them to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Key IT initiative at ManageEngine

We integrated AI and machine learning for faster threat detection, real-time monitoring, and automated responses, significantly improving security and reducing incident response times. We also adopted a Zero Trust model to ensure secure business operations without compromising productivity. Additionally, we built a sustainable security culture by educating and empowering our teams, embedding security as a core value within the organisation.

Overcoming challenges in a male-dominated industry

Throughout my 25-year career, I have embraced opportunities to overcome challenges such as unconscious bias and gender stereotypes, which are often rooted in societal conditioning. By focusing on assertive communication, ensuring my work spoke for itself, and advocating for my professional interests, I turned these challenges into opportunities for growth. Building strong networks of mentors and colleagues helped create an inclusive environment where my contributions were recognised and valued. Taking ownership of my career and actively participating in discussions about gender inclusivity played a key role in advancing both my career and the broader workplace culture.

The future of AI at ManageEngine: Smarter, faster, and more secure

My vision is to integrate AI into our security solutions to enhance threat detection, automate incident response, and improve decision-making. I envision AI-driven, adaptive systems that proactively identify and mitigate risks. At ManageEngine, we aim to leverage AI to streamline operations, enhance user experiences, and provide data-driven insights, ensuring our solutions are smarter, more efficient, and scalable.

Empowering women to lead in tech

My advice to aspiring women is to trust in your abilities and embrace adaptability. Explore various areas within tech, as each offers valuable learning experiences. Build a strong foundation with both technical and soft skills, such as communication and collaboration. Surround yourself with mentors and a network of like-minded professionals, as connections and guidance are essential for growth. With confidence, persistence, and the right support, you can break barriers and excel in IT leadership.